Video: NASCAR's Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe to Race in 'Talladega Nights'-themed Cars

Video: NASCAR's Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe to Race in 'Talladega Nights'-themed CarsSeptember 25, 2023
Get ready to shake and bake.
Stewart-Haas Racing unveiled its Talladega Nights-themed cars for Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe. The two racers will be doing their best Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. in the Wonder Bread and Old Spice cars:
Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng
Preece & Chase!<br><br>We wanna go fast with <a href="https://twitter.com/WonderBreadUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WonderBreadUSA</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/OldSpice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OldSpice</a> at Talladega. <a href="https://t.co/oxGY2UgvRG">pic.twitter.com/oxGY2UgvRG</a>
Jonathan Howard of On3 noted this will be the first time for the Wonder Bread scheme on the track since 2013 when Kurt Busch drove in a similarly decorated car. And it will be the first time for Old Spice since Corey LaJoie's car in 2019.
Preece and Briscoe will be in the Talladega Nights-themed cars for Sunday's YellaWood 500, which is, fittingly, taking place at Talladega Speedway.