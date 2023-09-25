Video: NASCAR's Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe to Race in 'Talladega Nights'-themed Cars

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Get ready to shake and bake.

Stewart-Haas Racing unveiled its Talladega Nights-themed cars for Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe. The two racers will be doing their best Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. in the Wonder Bread and Old Spice cars:

Jonathan Howard of On3 noted this will be the first time for the Wonder Bread scheme on the track since 2013 when Kurt Busch drove in a similarly decorated car. And it will be the first time for Old Spice since Corey LaJoie's car in 2019.