    Video: NASCAR's Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe to Race in 'Talladega Nights'-themed Cars

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 25, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 05: Ryan Preece, driver of the #41 HaasTooling.com Ford, and Chase Briscoe, driver of the #14 Mahindra Tractors Ford, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)
    Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

    Get ready to shake and bake.

    Stewart-Haas Racing unveiled its Talladega Nights-themed cars for Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe. The two racers will be doing their best Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. in the Wonder Bread and Old Spice cars:

    Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng

    Preece &amp; Chase!<br><br>We wanna go fast with <a href="https://twitter.com/WonderBreadUSA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WonderBreadUSA</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/OldSpice?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OldSpice</a> at Talladega. <a href="https://t.co/oxGY2UgvRG">pic.twitter.com/oxGY2UgvRG</a>

    NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC

    SHAKE AND BAKE!<br><br>Ryan Preece and Chase Briscoe are running "Talladega Nights" cars, throwing back to Ricky Bobby and Cal Naughton Jr. <a href="https://t.co/zBT5Lb9esw">pic.twitter.com/zBT5Lb9esw</a>

    Jonathan Howard of On3 noted this will be the first time for the Wonder Bread scheme on the track since 2013 when Kurt Busch drove in a similarly decorated car. And it will be the first time for Old Spice since Corey LaJoie's car in 2019.

    Preece and Briscoe will be in the Talladega Nights-themed cars for Sunday's YellaWood 500, which is, fittingly, taking place at Talladega Speedway.