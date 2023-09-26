College Football Week 5 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

2 of 3

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS2

Texas Tech carries an 0-3 record against FBS opposition into its Big 12 home opener against the Houston Cougars.

The Red Raiders opened with defeats to the Wyoming Cowboys and Oregon Ducks and then fell in Week 4 in their Big 12 opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas Tech scored just 13 points in its latest defeat.

There have to be concerns about whether Texas Tech can not just cover the 9.5-point spread, but win the game outright given their play versus FBS teams.

Houston struggled in its first-ever Big 12 game against the TCU Horned Frogs two weeks ago, but some of its other performances suggest it can hang with a team closer to its current talent level.

The Cougars put up 38 and 41 points in their two victories, and they are facing a Texas Tech defense that is allowing 347.5 total yards per game.

Houston does not have the best defense, either, as it is allowing 407.3 total yards per game, but it can at least move the ball against Tech's defense.

Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has had at least 225 passing yards in each of his four starts, and he can extend drives with his legs. Smith had 25 rushing yards or more in three of four contests.

Texas Tech had trouble containing West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol last week. He was West Virginia's top rusher with 72 yards on 15 carries.