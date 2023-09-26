College Football Week 5 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to Bet

College Football Week 5 Upset Watch: Best Underdog Odds to BetSeptember 26, 2023
The Arkansas Razorbacks and Texas A&M Aggies typically play close games inside AT&T Stadium.
The SEC rivals have played six one-score games and went to overtime on four occasions since 2014.
A&M has won 10 of the last 11 meetings, but history suggests Arkansas will keep the game close, and that is a good sign for bettors in search of a good underdog in Week 5.
Arkansas can make a good case to win the neutral-site contest as well since A&M was forced into a quarterback change.
A&M is one of a few power-five programs who look vulnerable as favorites not just to fail to cover, but to potentially lose outright.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and Texas Tech Red Raiders have not played well through four weeks, and the respective spreads in their favor appear to be too high.
Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (+6.5)
Saturday, Noon ET, SEC Network
Arkansas only has one victory against Texas A&M since 2012, but it always seems to play the Aggies close.
The Razorbacks have six single-digit losses in their last 12 meetings with the Aggies, as well as one victory.
Arkansas could be in a position to keep the game close on Saturday with Max Johnson under center in place of the injured Connor Weigman for A&M.
Johnson threw two touchdown passes in relief of Weigman last week against the Auburn Tigers, but he could have trouble pulling away from the Hogs.
Arkansas fell three points short of beating the LSU Tigers last week in their SEC opener. That result suggests the Razorbacks can move the ball behind KJ Jefferson against in-league opponents.
Jefferson, the long-time starter at Arkansas, produced 276 total yards and three total touchdowns in last year's meeting with A&M. He had 262 total yards and a score two years ago.
A&M's defense looked vulnerable in its lone game away from Kyle Field this season, when it allowed 48 points and 451 total yards to the Miami Hurricanes.
A&M could struggle to contain Jefferson, like they have in previous years, and that could lead to another game in the rivalry decided by a touchdown or less.
Houston (+9.5) at Texas Tech
Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FS2
Texas Tech carries an 0-3 record against FBS opposition into its Big 12 home opener against the Houston Cougars.
The Red Raiders opened with defeats to the Wyoming Cowboys and Oregon Ducks and then fell in Week 4 in their Big 12 opener against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas Tech scored just 13 points in its latest defeat.
There have to be concerns about whether Texas Tech can not just cover the 9.5-point spread, but win the game outright given their play versus FBS teams.
Houston struggled in its first-ever Big 12 game against the TCU Horned Frogs two weeks ago, but some of its other performances suggest it can hang with a team closer to its current talent level.
The Cougars put up 38 and 41 points in their two victories, and they are facing a Texas Tech defense that is allowing 347.5 total yards per game.
Houston does not have the best defense, either, as it is allowing 407.3 total yards per game, but it can at least move the ball against Tech's defense.
Houston quarterback Donovan Smith has had at least 225 passing yards in each of his four starts, and he can extend drives with his legs. Smith had 25 rushing yards or more in three of four contests.
Texas Tech had trouble containing West Virginia quarterback Nicco Marchiol last week. He was West Virginia's top rusher with 72 yards on 15 carries.
The Red Raiders could face similar troubles against Smith in a game that may be too close for comfort for the home side.
Louisiana (+12) at Minnesota
Saturday, Noon ET, BTN
Minnesota needs a win as much as any team in the country in Week 5, but it may be hard to come by against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.
The Golden Gophers are coming off consecutive defeats to the North Carolina Tar Heels and Northwestern Wildcats.
Minnesota blew a three-touchdown lead in the loss to Northwestern, and it will not be easy to recover from that crushing defeat against one of the best Sun Belt programs.
Louisiana comes into Saturday at 3-1 with a high-scoring offense. The Ragin' Cajuns scored over 30 points in every game and are averaging 478.5 total yards per game.
Minnesota's defense has an average concession of 364.5 total yards per game, a total that is 27.5 yards more than Louisiana.
The visitors should produce a decent point total against an average defense, and if that is the case, covering the 12-point spread could be easy work.
