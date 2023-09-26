NFL Week 4 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

NFL Week 4 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/UndersSeptember 26, 2023
It may be hard to believe, but we're already entering Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. The action kicks off this Thursday with a spicy NFC North matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.
Between traditional lines, money lines and over/unders, fans will have no shortage of betting options in Week 4, the final full slate before bye weeks begin. Here, we'll dive into some of the top parlay options based on the early-week odds.
You'll find three different types of parlays here, based on the early week lines and over/unders.
Three-Game Parlay
Chiefs -9.5 at Jets
Chargers -5.5 versus Raiders
Seahawks +1.5 at Giants
The Kansas City Chiefs thumped the lowly Chicago Bears in Week 3, and they're beginning to look like a very scary team once again. Patrick Mahomes and the offense are starting to find their rhythm, while the defense is looking championship-caliber.
The Chiefs have allowed just 40 points and three offensive touchdowns this season.
It's the Kansas City defense that should allow the Chiefs to win by two scores against the New York Jets. The Jets defense is good enough to keep it close for a while, but quarterback Zach Wilson is too inefficient and too mistake-prone to keep it close for long.
Mahomes and Co. have their work cut out for them, but they should do enough to pull away late.
The Los Angeles Chargers should do the same against the rival Las Vegas Raiders. L.A.'s defense hasn't been good through three weeks, but the Raiders offense has been worse.
Jimmy Garoppolo (six interceptions) is looking like a downgrade from Derek Carr, while Davante Adams has been the only truly reliable playmaker on the roster—though Jakobi Meyers has played well when healthy.
There's a chance that Garoppolo doesn't play, as he entered the concussion protocol on Monday, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra. If he doesn't, Las Vegas will rely on either journeyman Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell.
Garoppolo didn't miss a snap in Week 3.
Even with Mike Williams done for the season with a torn ACL and Austin Ekeler's status (ankle) uncertain, the Chargers have enough offensive talent to win by at least a touchdown.
The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, are starting to find their own offensive rhythm. After laying an egg in the season-opener, Seattle has dropped 37 points in consecutive games.
A long trip to face the New York Giants will create a challenge. However, the banged-up Giants haven't played consistently well and have looked outright awful on defense. New York has surrendered at least 28 points in every game thus far.
Seattle may not even be the underdog by the time Monday night rolls around, so this is a great line to jump on early.
Single-Game Parlay
Chiefs -9.5 at Jets
Chiefs -395 (bet $395 to win $100) to Win
Chiefs and Jets Under 42.5 Points
It's extremely difficult to envision the Chiefs not winning against the Jets and not winning big. Travis Kelce is fully healthy again, Mahomes is building chemistry with his receivers, and Kansas City has figured out a dangerous rotation at running back.
Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Clyde Edwards-Helaire each found the end zone in Week 4.
The Jets, meanwhile, have been woefully ineffective with Wilson under center. The third-year quarterback threw three second-half interceptions while pressing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. He was as bad against the New England Patriots on Sunday, but he still struggled to keep the offense on the field.
Wilson hasn't topped a 50-percent completion rate in either of his 2023 starts. Yet, the Jets are inclined to stick with him, for now.
"He gives us the best chance to win," head coach Robert Saleh said, per Steve Serby of the New York Post.
Wilson won't give New York much of a chance against a talented Chiefs defense. Another 10-point game feels like the likely outcome for the Jets.
The Chiefs, meanwhile, aren't going to run up the score as they did against the Bears. The Jets may not be playoff-caliber with Wilson under center, but their defense is.
Expect Kansas City to pull ahead by two scores and coast to a 23-10 type of victory here.
Over/Under Parlay
Chiefs and Jets Under 42.5 Points
Chargers and Raiders Over 48 Points
Seahawks and Giants Over 46.5 Points
Expect the Chiefs to outlast the Jets in a relatively low-scoring contest. The Chargers, Raiders, Seahawks and Giants, meanwhile, may all find themselves in high-scoring track meets.
The Raiders and Chargers feel destined for the sort of back-and-forth offensive game L.A. has experienced every week thus far.
While the Raiders offense is inconsistent, the Chargers defense has been consistently unreliable, allowing at least 24 points in every single game. A few Garoppolo mistakes should hand L.A. a victory, but we should see well over 50 points scored in this game.
The Chargers' score totals this season have been 70, 51 and 52.
We should see a similar race in the Seahawks-Giants matchup on Monday night. Geno Smith and the Seahawks have started to find their way, while neither defense has played at a high level.
Seattle has allowed no fewer than 27 points in a game this season.
The over will feel a little safer if New York is able to get star running back Saquon Barkley back from his ankle injury before Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that Barkley could be back to face Seattle.
With or without Barkley, the Giants should find enough offense against a shaky Seahawks defense to reach the over here. Seattle should again top 30 points by itself.
