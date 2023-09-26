NFL Week 4 Odds: Building the Best Parlays from Early Spreads, Lines and Over/Unders

1 of 3

Chiefs -9.5 at Jets

Chargers -5.5 versus Raiders



Seahawks +1.5 at Giants



The Kansas City Chiefs thumped the lowly Chicago Bears in Week 3, and they're beginning to look like a very scary team once again. Patrick Mahomes and the offense are starting to find their rhythm, while the defense is looking championship-caliber.



The Chiefs have allowed just 40 points and three offensive touchdowns this season.



It's the Kansas City defense that should allow the Chiefs to win by two scores against the New York Jets. The Jets defense is good enough to keep it close for a while, but quarterback Zach Wilson is too inefficient and too mistake-prone to keep it close for long.



Mahomes and Co. have their work cut out for them, but they should do enough to pull away late.



The Los Angeles Chargers should do the same against the rival Las Vegas Raiders. L.A.'s defense hasn't been good through three weeks, but the Raiders offense has been worse.



Jimmy Garoppolo (six interceptions) is looking like a downgrade from Derek Carr, while Davante Adams has been the only truly reliable playmaker on the roster—though Jakobi Meyers has played well when healthy.



There's a chance that Garoppolo doesn't play, as he entered the concussion protocol on Monday, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra. If he doesn't, Las Vegas will rely on either journeyman Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O'Connell.



Garoppolo didn't miss a snap in Week 3.



Even with Mike Williams done for the season with a torn ACL and Austin Ekeler's status (ankle) uncertain, the Chargers have enough offensive talent to win by at least a touchdown.



The Seattle Seahawks, meanwhile, are starting to find their own offensive rhythm. After laying an egg in the season-opener, Seattle has dropped 37 points in consecutive games.



A long trip to face the New York Giants will create a challenge. However, the banged-up Giants haven't played consistently well and have looked outright awful on defense. New York has surrendered at least 28 points in every game thus far.

