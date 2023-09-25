Report: The Rock Might Have Match in Australia Before WWE WrestleMania 40 vs. Reigns

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

WWE may have massive plans in store for February's Elimination Chamber event in Australia.

The West Australian reported there has been "talk" of The Rock performing at Elimination Chamber as a warmup to an expected WrestleMania 40 match against Roman Reigns.

Now, it must be said this is entirely speculative at this point.

The Rock hinted at a potential WrestleMania 40 comeback against Reigns earlier this month before making a surprise return at the Sept. 15 SmackDown in Denver, but dropping an occasional People's Elbow isn't the same as training for a full-force return to the ring.

With the Writers Guild of America strike ending Sunday evening, the actors' strike will likely end soon as well. That could make The Rock busier than ever, with studios wanting to get the wheels churning on content after months of inactivity. There's a not-insignificant chance The Rock will have to push his retirement match down the road if other obligations take priority.

It's also just highly illogical that WWE would want to use The Rock for the Australian PLE and risk potential injury ahead of WrestleMania.

Perth is 12 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time in the United States. Unless WWE is going to hold Elimination Chamber at the crack of dawn in Australia, the Rock's return would not be happening in prime time in the U.S. It's more likely WWE will have the event in the Australian evening, which would make it an early-morning PLE for people stateside—not exactly the type of environment for a Hall of Fame return a decade in the making.

WWE will also have zero trouble selling tickets for a one-off event in Australia, with or without The Rock. The overwhelming odds are, if he does come back, it'll happen at WrestleMania and WrestleMania alone.