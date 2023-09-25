ESPN: Scouts Feel Dallas Turner, Kool-Aid McKinstry May Be Top Defenders in NFL Draft

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There is some strong competition for the top defensive prospect in college football.

Florida State defensive lineman Jared Verse has been a popular option for many, but ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid believes that a pair of Alabama defenders are making a push for the honor.

"Verse was widely viewed as the class' top defensive prospect coming into the season, but some scouts now think it might be Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner or cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry," Reid wrote. "As we get deeper into conference play, someone has to make a statement at their position."

Verse recorded nine sacks and 48 tackles in 2022 but has had a slower start to the 2023 season, failing to record a sack through four games. Seminoles coach Mike Norvell has downplayed this, saying his star defender "prioritizes performance over statistics," but this has still led to Turner and McKinstry narrowing the gap.

Turner has already recorded 4.5 sacks and 17 total tackles this season and McKinstry had 12 tackles already and has been a lockdown corner for the 4-0 tide. Both players helped limit the Ole Miss offense to just 10 points and are key contributors to a defense that is receiving praise.