Buy or Sell Every NBA Lottery Team Improving In 2023-24

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

2022-23 Record: 37-45

Reasons to Buy

Utah shocked everyone by starting 10-3 overall last season, although a 2-9 finish to the year meant its carriage again turned back into a pumpkin.

It's hard to judge this Jazz team, one that has enough veteran talent to want to win now (Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Kelly Olynyk, Collin Sexton) but also just added three rookies in the first round. Walker Kessler and Ochai Agbaji are only entering their second years as well.

This is a well-coached group that plays hard, which always adds a few wins over the course of an 82-game schedule.

Collins should be hungry to prove he's still one of the better power forwards in the league after a disappointing end to his time in Atlanta, while Talen Horton-Tucker showed flashes of his scoring and playmaking ceiling last season.

Reasons to Sell

The point guard position is still unsettled, as there are too many combo guards and no true pass-first options to run this offense.

This is still a very young roster with a whopping nine players having been born in the 2000s. There's not a lot of postseason experience to go around either, meaning this could be a bridge to something special rather than a playoff team this year itself.

Utah won't completely bottom out in the West, but asking it to win 38 games or more is too much.