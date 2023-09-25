Pretender or Contender: Which WWE Stars Are Legit Threats to Beat Seth Rollins?

2 of 3

Damian Priest won the men's Money in the Bank briefcase in July and has teased cashing in on a handful of occasions since then.

After an eventful August that saw him and Judgment Day teammate Finn Bálor at odds over his potential cash-in, The Archer of Infamy has remained suspiciously quiet.

Could he be luring Rollins into a false sense of security? Perhaps.

Might he be waiting for the cold and calculating Nakamura to further injure the champion's back?

There are some who will point to Priest's current status as a tag team champion as the reason that he should be recognized more as a pretender than a legitimate contender to capture the gold, and they may be right.

Consider the push that The Judgment Day have enjoyed in 2023, though. They have captured all of the gold available to them bar one title: the World Heavyweight Championship. And Priest has a guaranteed contract for a match whenever he sees fit.

What better way to pay off the domination of the faction than to position both them and Priest individually as undisputed top heels than by having him win the title in underhanded fashion?

It elevates Priest, heightens the significance of the Money in the Bank contract and gives Rollins someone to chase for the rest of the year.