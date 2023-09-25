Rams vs. Bengals Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF

2 of 3

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

As Cooper Kupp continues to miss time due to a hamstring injury, a new top target has emerged in the Rams' receiving corps over the first two weeks of the season. And this rookie has already solidified himself as a worthwhile captain option for daily fantasy lineups.

Puka Nacua has 25 catches for 266 yards, and the 22-year-old is only two games into his NFL career. Not only that, but he's been targeted 35 total times, quickly becoming a go-to option for Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford.

The Bengals have a high-powered offense, so the Rams may have to pass a lot to keep up. And if that's the case, Nacua will surely get plenty of work once again this week.

Last week, Nacua had 15 catches for 147 yards in Los Angeles' 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. So he's already proven he can put up big numbers in a tough matchup, even if Los Angeles goes on to lose.

Nacua enters Monday night's matchup with a questionable tag as he's been dealing with an oblique injury. It's expected that he'll suit up, but it's still worth keeping an eye on his status as kickoff gets closer.