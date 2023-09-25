Rams vs. Bengals Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNFSeptember 25, 2023
Rams vs. Bengals Picks, Lineup Tips for DraftKings Daily Fantasy for MNF
For the second straight year, the Cincinnati Bengals have gotten off to an 0-2 start. That didn't stop them from having success last season, as they went on to win the AFC North title and reach the AFC Championship Game. Now, they'll look to bounce back the same way in the 2023 campaign.
Cincinnati will seek its first win of the season on Monday night, when it hosts the Los Angeles Rams. It's the Bengals first non-divisional game, as they lost to the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens over the first two weeks.
Although Cincinnati owns an 8-7 lead in its all-time series vs. Los Angeles, the Rams have won the past two meetings between the two teams. The Bengals' last victory came in 2015.
Monday night could also be a great opportunity for fans to get into the action on DraftKings by setting a daily fantasy lineup for this Bengals-Rams matchup. Here's a suggested lineup along with analysis for the contest.
Suggested Lineup
Captain: Puka Nacua, WR, Los Angeles Rams ($15,000)
Flex: Kyren Williams, RB, Los Angeles Rams ($9,000)
Flex: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals ($8,600)
Flex: Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals ($8,400)
Flex: Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams ($4,400)
Flex: Evan McPherson, K, Cincinnati Bengals ($4,200)
Nacua Is a Safe Pick for Captain with High Ceiling
As Cooper Kupp continues to miss time due to a hamstring injury, a new top target has emerged in the Rams' receiving corps over the first two weeks of the season. And this rookie has already solidified himself as a worthwhile captain option for daily fantasy lineups.
Puka Nacua has 25 catches for 266 yards, and the 22-year-old is only two games into his NFL career. Not only that, but he's been targeted 35 total times, quickly becoming a go-to option for Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Bengals have a high-powered offense, so the Rams may have to pass a lot to keep up. And if that's the case, Nacua will surely get plenty of work once again this week.
Last week, Nacua had 15 catches for 147 yards in Los Angeles' 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. So he's already proven he can put up big numbers in a tough matchup, even if Los Angeles goes on to lose.
Nacua enters Monday night's matchup with a questionable tag as he's been dealing with an oblique injury. It's expected that he'll suit up, but it's still worth keeping an eye on his status as kickoff gets closer.
While there are plenty of strong options for the captain slot from both sides, Nacua seems to be a safe pick because of his early involvement. Plus, he has a lower price than some of the big stars in the matchup.
Both Starting RBs Are Strong Options for Lineup
There are a lot of talented wide receivers on both sides of this Rams-Bengals matchup. But don't overlook the starting running backs. In fact, it could be wise to find a way to get both in your lineup for daily fantasy.
Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon has gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season. The 27-year-old has 115 yards on 26 carries and has yet to get into the end zone. He's averaging 4.4 yards per rushing attempt, but he's only ran the ball 13 times each of the first two weeks.
It's only a matter of time before Mixon gets going. And it seems quite possible he could break through and score his first TD of the season on Monday night.
On the other side, Rams running back Kyren Williams has emerged as the top fantasy RB for his team. The 23-year-old already has four touchdowns over the first two games of his sophomore campaign, as he's gotten into the end zone twice each week thus far.
While Williams won't keep up that TD pace, he's getting a good bit of work. He had 15 touches in Week 1, then 20 in Week 2, so the Rams are getting the ball into his hands.
Both Mixon and Williams are solid DFS options, and both have the potential to put up strong numbers in a matchup that could feature a good bit of overall offense.