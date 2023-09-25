Heisman 2023 Odds: Tips on the Favorites and Best Values for Week 5

2 of 3

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Penix has been on Williams' heels for most of the season.

The odds makers inched the Washington quarterback closer to the reigning Heisman winner over the last few weeks, and they finally brought him level after Week 4.

Penix leads the FBS with 1,636 passing yards. No other quarterback has more than 1,410 yards through the air.

Penix's top wide receiver, Rome Odunze, is second in the FBS with 544 receiving yards, and he could receive some Heisman buzz if the Huskies keep up with their high-scoring performances.

Washington has three weeks until its first major test against Nix and Oregon on October 14. Penix should put up another set of high totals on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats.

Williams and USC are building to their own massive clash on October 14 against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Williams is expected to put up massive numbers on the Colorado defense, just like Nix did in Week 4, on Saturday in Boulder.

A strong showing against a weak defense is expected for Williams, so anything other than a struggle will affect his Heisman odds after Week 5.