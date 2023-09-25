Texans TE Brevin Jordan on C.J. Stroud After Win vs. Jaguars: 'Drafted the Right Guy'

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After leading the Houston Texans to a 37-17 win over the reigning AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud continues to draw rave reviews.

"The best thing that happened to the Houston Texans' franchise was us beating the Indianapolis Colts last game, last year," tight end Brevin Jordan told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime. "We drafted the right guy. Man, he's a leader. He's a phenomenal player and a phenomenal guy with God-given talent. Dude, he's unbelievable."

The Texans were originally in line to earn the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, but a Week 18 win over the Colts knocked them to the No. 2 spot. The top pick went to the Chicago Bears and they traded it to the Carolina Panthers, who used the selection to pick former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. That left Houston with Stroud, and things have paid off so far.

Stroud completed 20 of his 30 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns in the upset victory, which was the Texans' first of the season. He now ranks fourth in the league with 906 passing yards, and he has yet to turn the ball over in his young career.

The 21-year-old is now the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, four pass touchdowns and no interceptions in his first three career starts, per ESPN. He is also the third signal-caller to throw for at least 900 yards in his first three starts, joining Los Angeles Chargers starter Justin Herbert and former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

"I have great guys around me," Stroud said. "Nothing I can do without those guys up front battling, the receiver running the right route at the right depth, [offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik] calling the right plays at the right time."