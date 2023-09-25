College Football Odds Week 5: Early Locks and Best Bets on the Schedule

1 of 3

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Iowa's 31-0 loss to Penn State may turn some bettors away from the Hawkeyes in Week 5.

However, the Hawkeyes are in a position to produce a lopsided victory of their own against Michigan State.

Michigan State scored a combined 16 points in its last two games against the Washington Huskies and Maryland Terrapins.

Iowa's defense could make life difficult for the Spartans inside Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes held their first three opponents to 14 points or fewer.

Iowa's offense is the unit that must be trusted to get the cover across the line. That could be an adventure at times, but the Hawkeyes played well enough in their three victories to be trusted against Michigan State.