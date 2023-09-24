X

    Matt Eberflus' Firing Demanded by Fans as Justin Fields, Bears Routed by Chiefs

    Jack MurraySeptember 24, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 24: Head coach Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears is seen prior to a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)
    Jason Hanna/Getty Images

    The Chicago Bears are a dumpster fire.

    Following a tumultuous week that saw defensive coordinator Alan Williams resign and quarterback Justin Fields call out the team's coaching, an away matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was not looking like a fun time.

    Still, a positive performance could have done wonders for morale and recalibrating before the rest of the season continued. Unfortunately for Bears fans, that is not what happened.

    Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    Bears fans after seeing Broncos vs Dolphins score: "At least we won't have the most embarrassing loss of the week." <br><br>Chiefs: <a href="https://t.co/QqJ5VsCRwR">pic.twitter.com/QqJ5VsCRwR</a>

    The Bears trailed 34-0 at the half and sputtered to a 41-10 loss that sent the team to 0-3 on the season. The effort was so putrid that Fox made the decision to stop showing the game to the national audience at halftime.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    FOX has cut away from the Bears-Chiefs game for most of the country that was originally receiving it. <br><br>You will now be getting Cowboys-Cardinals.

    Fields was unspectacular once again, going 11-of-22 for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also adding 11 carries for 47 yards on the ground. He also took three sacks and had a rating of 58.7. The Bears surrendered 456 yards while only getting 203 themselves and had six penalties in a performance that was nothing short of a train wreck.

    The ineptitude of the Bears had many pointing fingers at head coach Matt Eberflus and longing for coaches of the past. He is now 3-17 in his tenure as the team's coach, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy seemingly had the last laugh on his former employer.

    The disastrous performance saw fans on social media feel fed up with the current coaching staff and calling for a clean house.

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> have never fired a head coach midseason.<br><br>But if you keep Matt Eberflus after losing 31-0 at halftime - and a 3-17 record through 20 games - what message are you sending to the fans? To the players? This is simply unacceptable.

    jon greenberg @jon_greenberg

    When they inevitably fire Matt Eberflus, the Bears should hire an offensive coordinator from a team like the Chiefs.

    The Irish Bears Show @IrishBearsShow

    Lovie as Interim. <br><br>Get rid of Eberflus. <a href="https://t.co/6FmU7rV13F">pic.twitter.com/6FmU7rV13F</a>

    Ross Pins @chisportsross

    Matt Eberflus when his players ask what the gameplan is this week <a href="https://t.co/SklOqk64FB">pic.twitter.com/SklOqk64FB</a>

    Michael Gus @MichaelGus57

    Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus, Luke Getsy should all have a car waiting on them at halftime to take them to the airport.<br><br>They can tell the desk agent where they want to spend the fall and winter when they get there.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> <a href="https://t.co/mrslGPEiVX">pic.twitter.com/mrslGPEiVX</a>

    Matt Eurich @MattEurich

    The Bears are cooked. This team quit. There's no coming back from this. Fire Eberflus tonight. <br><br>Go get Caleb Williams in 2024 and cross your fingers that your millionth bite at the QB apple can at least be slightly above average.

    Robert Schmitz @robertkschmitz

    How does Chicago respond to the Chiefs' 3rd TD of the half?<br><br>1st play: Delay of Game<br><br>2nd play: Fumble<br><br>Matthew Eberflus, take a bow 👏

    Depressed Bears Fan @DepBearsFan

    The Dolphins scored 70 points today. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bears</a> are losing 31-0 in the first half. In 2022, the Bears hired Matt Eberflus without interviewing Mike McDaniel. The Fins hired McDaniel 11 days later. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BearDown?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BearDown</a>

    EJ 🇺🇸 @itsmine49

    Yeah I think Eberflus my be gone soon. if you're a defensive guru and your defense is the worst defense 2 years in a row what's the point?

    Justin Fields Prove it SZN (15-2) @Just1nF1elds

    Dear Matt Eberflus,<br><br>Zone defense doesn't work when you don't get any pressure from your D-Line. Especially against Mahomes…..<br><br>Sincerely,<br><br>Me

    Ryan @Ryyguy13

    No way you can let eberflus get on that plane tonight

    Biblical Losses @anthonycdemaria

    Eberflus needs to be fired tomorrow and I really don't think I'm overreacting. This is beyond embarassing, worse than anything Trestman or Nagy put out there

    Jelani @fightingdemons0

    Matt eberflus and luke getsy yall need to resign too

    Tyler @TylerFFCreator

    I think it's time to fire every single person in the Bears building. Matt Eberflus has been a joke of a head coach, hated the hire, he's been awful. Luke Getsy cannot call plays. Ryan Poles has put together this trash heap. Fire them all.

    DieHard Cubbies @Michael11856699

    Matt Eberflus is officially the worst coach in Bears History!!

    KB 🏈 @KBDCSports

    I thought Eberflus would be a good HC but Bears need to go ahead and fire him.

    BearsWatchingAlways @Sumocat95C

    This Bears' organization is a fraud of an NFL franchise. The McCaskey's may hire people but instead of hiring from Dallas, GB or SF, they hire someone who they believe will reinvent the football world. We complain about Getsy but Eberflus' D is a mess. HITS Principle is a joke!

    Jack @JawnFKennedy

    Matt Eberflus can walk home from Kansas City

    CA515 @clintorous515

    Fire eberflus tonight.

    Brendan Sugrue @BrendanSugrue

    "This is Trestman 2.0"<br><br>"We're back to the Nagy Bears"<br><br>Those teams were actually competitive for periods of time (yes even Trestman).<br><br>Matt Eberflus is about to be 3-17. This is a new level of suckage we haven't seen before.

    Eli Berk @eli_berk

    Chicago faithful took one look at Matt Eberflus and said I Knew You Were Trouble.<br><br>The Bears' game plan was Jump Then Fall but they forgot to jump.<br><br>The Bears offense in the first half told Justin Fields, "You're On Your Own, Kid"<br><br>Swifties, how did I do?

    Noel - Knower of Wheel @NoelKnowsWheel

    Eberflus needs to be fired immediately.

    Jason Patt @Bulls_Jay

    Can't wait for Eberflus to talk about the improvement in the 4th quarter and fighting until the end

    EJ 🇺🇸 @itsmine49

    How much you want to bet Eberflus says they are going to use that TD as momentum for next week lol

    Allyson @ABQBearsGrl89

    Can't wait to hear what Eberflus thinks Bears fans should believe in this week

    Matt Zahn @mattzahnsports

    This game now setting up perfectly for a Matt Eberflus, I liked the way our guys fought to the end, postgame quote

    Natalie Sparbeck @NatSparbeck

    Well this went from really bad to worse. <br><br>Does Matt Eberflus have a job on Monday? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <a href="https://t.co/sOP09ud3rn">pic.twitter.com/sOP09ud3rn</a>

    Aalap Desai @ADesai410

    Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy being SIGNIFICANTLY better at their jobs than Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus was not fathomable or even on the bingo card.<br><br>Yet, 21 months later. Here we are.

    The rest of the season looks bleak, and a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos, who lost 70-20 Sunday, is not looking too appealing to NFL fans.

    NFL Memes @NFL_Memes

    The NFL giving us Bears vs. Broncos next week <a href="https://t.co/dzLUQZhNwj">pic.twitter.com/dzLUQZhNwj</a>

    For better or for worse, the battle between the two 0-3 teams is slated to kick off next Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field.