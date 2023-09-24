Matt Eberflus' Firing Demanded by Fans as Justin Fields, Bears Routed by Chiefs

Jason Hanna/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are a dumpster fire.

Following a tumultuous week that saw defensive coordinator Alan Williams resign and quarterback Justin Fields call out the team's coaching, an away matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs was not looking like a fun time.

Still, a positive performance could have done wonders for morale and recalibrating before the rest of the season continued. Unfortunately for Bears fans, that is not what happened.

The Bears trailed 34-0 at the half and sputtered to a 41-10 loss that sent the team to 0-3 on the season. The effort was so putrid that Fox made the decision to stop showing the game to the national audience at halftime.

Fields was unspectacular once again, going 11-of-22 for 99 yards with a touchdown and an interception while also adding 11 carries for 47 yards on the ground. He also took three sacks and had a rating of 58.7. The Bears surrendered 456 yards while only getting 203 themselves and had six penalties in a performance that was nothing short of a train wreck.

The ineptitude of the Bears had many pointing fingers at head coach Matt Eberflus and longing for coaches of the past. He is now 3-17 in his tenure as the team's coach, and Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy seemingly had the last laugh on his former employer.

The disastrous performance saw fans on social media feel fed up with the current coaching staff and calling for a clean house.

The rest of the season looks bleak, and a Week 4 matchup with the Denver Broncos, who lost 70-20 Sunday, is not looking too appealing to NFL fans.