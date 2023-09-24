X

    Vikings' Kevin O'Connell: Justin Jefferson's Late-Game Injury Scare Was Cramps

    Francisco RosaSeptember 24, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 24: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) runs for a touchdown while being chased by Los Angeles Chargers safety Alohi Gilman (32) during the NFL game between the Los Angles Chargers and the Minnesota Vikings on September 24th, 2023, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    All of Minnesota can let out a collective sigh of relief.

    After suffering an injury scare late in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Justin Jefferson was just dealing with a case of cramps.

    Jefferson received medical attention late in the game but was able to return soon after going down.

