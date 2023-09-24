Vikings' Kevin O'Connell: Justin Jefferson's Late-Game Injury Scare Was Cramps

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All of Minnesota can let out a collective sigh of relief.

After suffering an injury scare late in the fourth quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed that Justin Jefferson was just dealing with a case of cramps.

Jefferson received medical attention late in the game but was able to return soon after going down.

