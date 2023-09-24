Video: Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs vs. Bears in Travis Kelce's Suite at Arrowhead

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift will see for herself whether the Kansas City Chiefs are the last great American dynasty as she attended Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears in Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz and ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the musician was attending Kansas City's clash with Chicago and would be seated alongside members of Kelce's family.

In July, Kelce recounted how he attended Swift's concert at Arrowhead Stadium and made a friendship bracelet with his number on it. He had hoped to hand the bracelet off to the singer but didn't get the chance to meet with her personally.

Fortunately for the eight-time Pro Bowler, his fortunes eventually improved.

The Messenger's Olivia Jakiel reported Wednesday the two have met twice and messaged back and forth, but there's "nothing serious" between them so far.

Kelce also addressed the story Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. He playfully referenced some comments made by his older brother, Jason, while broadly acknowledging reports of his conversations with Swift are true.

Now, Swift is taking him up on the offer.