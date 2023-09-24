X

NFL

    Video: Taylor Swift Attends Chiefs vs. Bears in Travis Kelce's Suite at Arrowhead

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 24, 2023

    NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

    Taylor Swift will see for herself whether the Kansas City Chiefs are the last great American dynasty as she attended Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears in Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 <a href="https://t.co/46SW4gEodz">pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz</a>

    NFL insider Jordan Schultz and ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the musician was attending Kansas City's clash with Chicago and would be seated alongside members of Kelce's family.

    In July, Kelce recounted how he attended Swift's concert at Arrowhead Stadium and made a friendship bracelet with his number on it. He had hoped to hand the bracelet off to the singer but didn't get the chance to meet with her personally.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Travis Kelce really tried to give Taylor Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it at the Eras Tour 🤣<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/newheightshow?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@newheightshow</a>)<a href="https://t.co/3y6zhpCSRk">pic.twitter.com/3y6zhpCSRk</a>

    Fortunately for the eight-time Pro Bowler, his fortunes eventually improved.

    The Messenger's Olivia Jakiel reported Wednesday the two have met twice and messaged back and forth, but there's "nothing serious" between them so far.

    Kelce also addressed the story Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. He playfully referenced some comments made by his older brother, Jason, while broadly acknowledging reports of his conversations with Swift are true.

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    We GOTTA ask about you and Taylor Swift..<br><br>"I told her that I've seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead..<br><br>We'll see what happens in the near future"<br><br>🗣🗣LET'S GOOOOO <a href="https://twitter.com/tkelce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tkelce</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PMSLive?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PMSLive</a> <a href="https://t.co/dYEyxvYfLw">pic.twitter.com/dYEyxvYfLw</a>

    Now, Swift is taking him up on the offer.

    Kelce better deliver on the field or else his distinguished guest might hop in a getaway car before the game is over.