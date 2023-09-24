Ravens RB Gus Edwards Placed in Concussion Protocol After Injury vs. Colts

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens cannot catch a break.

Just two weeks after losing running back J.K. Dobbins for the season to a torn Achilles, running back Gus Edwards left Sunday's game and the team announced that he was being evaluated for a concussion.

After this, Melissa Y. Kim of 1057 The Fan reported that Edwards had officially entered the concussion protocol.

Edwards had 11 carries for 51 yards before he exited the game. Kenyan Drake and Melvin Gordon are the active running backs remaining in the game.

This comes after running back Justice Hill was ruled out for the game with a foot injury that he suffered last week, although that injury is not expected to be an extended absence.

Edwards is perhaps an excellent option to have as a depth running back. He has four seasons with more than 700 rushing yards in his career and appeared to be the running back of the future for Baltimore before suffering a torn ACL in 2021.