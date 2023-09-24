Browns RB Jerome Ford's Fantasy Trade Value After Scoring Multiple TD vs. Titans

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fantasy managers should take a look at Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford, and fast.

The tailback has been thrust into a more prominent role following a season-ending injury to starter Nick Chubb in Week 2 and it's safe to say the early returns look positive.

Ford made an impact in both the passing and rushing game for the Browns in Week 3, scoring two touchdowns, one in each facet of the game. His play helped the Browns jump out to a 20-3 lead over the Tennessee Titans and he appears to be a skyrocketing asset in fantasy land.

As it stands, there's no reason to view Ford as anything less than a high-end RB2 with the upside of a true RB1 anchor. Given the Browns' offensive philosophy under head coach Kevin Stefanski, there's no doubting Ford will have a high weekly floor from a volume perspective. And if the touchdowns continue to come in bunches, it stands to reason he could finish the year as a top-12 or top-15 player at the position.

The second-year running back saw limited action in his rookie season, only having eight carries for 12 yards. However, his role already has increased in year two, which was shown by his Week 2 performance when he had 106 yards on 16 carries after Chubb exited.

His two-touchdown performance Sunday shows that he is taking his game to the next level and could be the back with the most end-zone potential for the Browns.