De'Von Achane, Raheem Mostert's Dolphins Fantasy Outlook After TD Scores vs. Broncos

Nobody is having a better Sunday than the fantasy managers who started Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert. A close runner-up is those bought low on rookie running back De'Von Achane.

Mostert went for 82 yards and found the end zone three times on 13 carries in a 70-20 demolition of the Denver Broncos. Adding to his monster day, he had seven receptions for 60 yards and another touchdown. His fantasy output is single-handedly swinging plenty of games.

Achane, meanwhile, ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four catches for 31 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, that production was all for naught in most cases because the list of managers who had the foresight to play him will be small.

The post-Week 3 calculus with Mostert doesn't change too much since he's already rostered in the vast majority of fantasy leagues. His 121-yard and two-touchdown effort in a Week 2 win over the New England Patriots put him in RB2/flex territory as well before he went off on the Broncos.

Selling high and seeing what you can land in a trade for the 31-year-old is the only move fantasy managers should seriously consider.

Achane, on the other hand, is rostered in just 37 percent of Yahoo leagues, so he figures to be the hottest pickup on the waiver wire coming out of Week 3.

The Broncos are coming off a loss to the Washington Commanders in which they allowed 33 points and 388 yards, so this could be a case of Miami feasting on a porous defense. Denver's effort level seemed to wane in the second half, too, which allowed Achane in particular to pad his overall total.

The stuff the Dolphins are putting on tape will be filed away by opposing teams as well. The secret is out, so defensive coordinators will know they have to account for Achane moving forward.

The 21-year-old's performance won't come as a big surprise to those who followed him at Texas A&M, though. He had more than 1,000 yards from scrimmage in each of his final two seasons with the Aggies, and he averaged 6.4 yards per carry over his college career.

Achane's 5'9", 188-pound frame is broadly a concern when it comes to his usage, but Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks more than capable of scheming around that.

Before he took a single NFL snap, Achane looked like a great draft-and-stash candidate, especially in keeper leagues. His stock will be soaring now.