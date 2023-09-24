76ers' Joel Embiid Gets Deadline from France to Decide on 2024 Olympics amid USA Buzz

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The French Basketball Federation (FFBB) has given Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid a deadline to choose whether he intends to represent its national team.

"It will happen very quickly in all cases," FFBB president Jean-Pierre Siutat said on RMC's Stephen Time (via Eurohoops). "We hope so and I think he knows it. We may have an answer by October 10. We have set this deadline."

Embiid is a native of Cameroon and also eligible to represent France or the United States at the international level. He's unquestionably the hottest international "free agent" ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Siutat said French offiicals "are working" to secure Embiid's commitment.

"We had the opportunity to discuss it with him and we are awaiting a decision," he said. "The American team is very interested in the idea of having him. Cameroon is qualified for the pre-Olympics. It's a delicate situation for him."

Aligning with the United States arguably gives the reigning NBA MVP his best chance to medal.

Team USA might be coming off a disappointing fourth-place finish in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, but it won the last four Olympic tournaments. The World Cup disappointment all but guarantees the heavy hitters will return to the national team as well.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Sept. 11 the United States "has done some recruiting of [Embiid]," but he "has thus far been noncommittal."

Of course, Embiid might relish the chance to end Team USA's run of Olympic dominance, and France figures to be one of the top challengers to the U.S. While the French had an even more disappointing World Cup run—failing to advance out of their group—they won silver medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics and EuroBasket 2022.