Report: LeBron James Recruiting Curry, Durant, NBA Stars to Join USA in 2024 Olympics

Get ready for the Redeem Team redux.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon reported Monday that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James "has so strong an interest in one more Olympics that he is ready to commit for next summer."

The four-time MVP has already started recruiting Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant and Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum as well.

This comes on the heels of the United States finishing fourth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Charania and Vardon reported James, Durant and Curry in particular see the 2024 Summer Olympics as their "last dance" with Team USA. For Curry, it would be his first crack at winning Olympic gold. James is a two-time Olympic winner but hasn't taken part since 2012. Durant effectively picked up LeBron's mantle from there, playing a starring role in 2016 and 2020.

When it came to the 2023 World Cup, the U.S. didn't have its strongest squad. None of the players at head coach Steve Kerr's disposal had even appeared in a senior-level tournament for the national team.

From the moment the buzzer sounded in the semifinal defeat to Germany, fans wondered whether James, Durant and others would return for Paris so the United States would reclaim its world champion status.

Perhaps it is still as simple as Team USA assembling the strongest possible roster and rolling to a gold medal. As Kerr bluntly said after the Germany game, though, "this is not 1992 anymore." The 2022-23 All-NBA first team included four players born outside of the United States, and that didn't include two-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

Leaning on the old guard in Paris might also be putting the short term ahead of what's the best long-term approach for the national team as well.

Sure having James, Durant and Curry would put Team USA in a great position to win a fifth straight Olympic gold medal, but what happens after they're gone? Sooner or later, the United States has to break the cycle of turning over the team entirely every time it suffers a disappointing exit in a major tournament.

Veteran forward Rudy Gay advocated for national team tryouts as a way to identify the right collection of talent.

Penciling in all of the players listed by Charania and Vardon would make the United States the early favorite in the next Summer Games. Whether it addresses the root problems that led to missing out on the podium in the 2023 World Cup is another matter.