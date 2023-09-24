X

    Chip Trayanum, Ohio State Shock Fans with Last-Second Touchdown to Beat Notre Dame

    Erin WalshSeptember 24, 2023

    SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 23: Chip Trayanum #19 of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks a tackle from Benjamin Morrison #20 of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes walked it off against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in South Bend to improve to 4-0 with a 17-14 win.

    The Ohio State offense was lackluster for much of the game as quarterback Kyle McCord failed to throw a touchdown pass and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited to three catches for 32 yards.

    However, the Buckeyes' ground game was impressive as starting running back Tre'Veyon Henderson rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, and DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum rushed for 13 yards and one score on six carries, including the game-winning score to give Ohio State the win with seconds remaining on the clock.

    NBC Sports @NBCSports

    WHAT A CALL! <br>WHAT A PLAY! <a href="https://t.co/YDsDwaKLkN">pic.twitter.com/YDsDwaKLkN</a>

    While Ohio State and Notre Dame have played each other sparingly over the years, the Buckeyes have dominated the matchup, winning their last six straight against the Fighting Irish dating back to 1936.

    After the win, college football fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't contain their excitement for the Trayanum game-winning score:

    Sam Block @theblockspot

    OH WOW!!!!! THE GREATEST GAME WINNING DRIVE I HAVE EVER SEEN!!!!!! RUDY IS STUNNED. NOTRE DAME IS STUNNED. KYLE MCCORD HAS ICE IN HIS VEINS. CHIP TRAYANUM. WHAT A PLAY CALL. OH WOW. OH WOW. OH WOW. HOLY BUCKEYE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! OHIO STATE WINS! OHIO STATE WINS! OHIO STATE WINS!

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Chip Trayanum dives in for the winning score. Incredible. Kyle McCord grew up a lot on that drive.

    Marcel Louis-Jacques @Marcel_LJ

    y'all aren't gonna believe this but Chip Trayanum was also on that Arizona State team <a href="https://t.co/vAV6Jh8Eht">https://t.co/vAV6Jh8Eht</a>

    Ralph Amsden @ralphamsden

    Chip Trayanum left ASU to go be a LB at Ohio State and now he's running in a walk off TD against Notre Dame on the road. Wow.

    Orri Benatar @obenatar512

    CHIP TRAYANUM AS THE CLOCK EXPIRES TO WIN IT OMG!!!! <br><br>SAVES OHIO STATE'S SEASON!!!<br><br>THATS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU RUN UP THE MIDDLE!!!!!!!

    Jonathan Cumberland @81sportsfan

    Ryan Day's best call of the day was letting Trayanum run it in there. If you can't get a yard there you deserved to lose. Credit to the Buckeyes running backs tonight. And Egbuka for a heck of a performance with a hobbled Harrison.

    Eric Frazier @EricFrazier2

    We must appreciate the effort for TRAYANUM to keep his knees of the ground. Took a max effort and enormous skill to score that TD!!

    Cody Croy @croy_cody

    CHIP TRAYANUM IS A DAWG

    Drive The Lane @DriveTheLanePod

    KYLE MCCORD NEVER IN DOUBT!!!!<br><br>CHIP TRAYANUM YOU ARE A BUCKEYE LEGEND!!!<br><br>omg

    Anthony North @north_anthony

    Man, what a journey for Chip Trayanum. To be given the opportunity in that moment and deliver. Incredible

    The 5'11", 235-pound Trayanum transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2022 campaign after beginning his college career at Arizona State, where he rushed for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sun Devils.

    Trayanum played primarily as a linebacker last season but was given the opportunity to return to the running back position this year due to injuries.

    The moment couldn't have been bigger for Trayanum on Saturday, and he delivered to keep the Buckeyes undefeated in what should be one of the more memorable wins for Ohio State this season.