Chip Trayanum, Ohio State Shock Fans with Last-Second Touchdown to Beat Notre Dame

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes walked it off against the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday in South Bend to improve to 4-0 with a 17-14 win.

The Ohio State offense was lackluster for much of the game as quarterback Kyle McCord failed to throw a touchdown pass and star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was limited to three catches for 32 yards.

However, the Buckeyes' ground game was impressive as starting running back Tre'Veyon Henderson rushed for 104 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, and DeaMonte "Chip" Trayanum rushed for 13 yards and one score on six carries, including the game-winning score to give Ohio State the win with seconds remaining on the clock.

While Ohio State and Notre Dame have played each other sparingly over the years, the Buckeyes have dominated the matchup, winning their last six straight against the Fighting Irish dating back to 1936.

After the win, college football fans on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't contain their excitement for the Trayanum game-winning score:

The 5'11", 235-pound Trayanum transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2022 campaign after beginning his college career at Arizona State, where he rushed for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons with the Sun Devils.

Trayanum played primarily as a linebacker last season but was given the opportunity to return to the running back position this year due to injuries.