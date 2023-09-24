X

    Quinn Ewers, Texas Impress Fans With Dominance in Easy Win vs. Baylor

    Jack MurraySeptember 24, 2023

    WACO, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 23: Quinn Ewers #3 of the Texas Longhorns rushes for a touchdown in the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Waco, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
    Tim Warner/Getty Images

    The Texas Longhorns continue to roll as they entered Big-12 play with a bang, cruising to a 38-6 blowout victory over Baylor.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    HORNS WIN 🤘 <a href="https://t.co/f8jPzEh6L5">pic.twitter.com/f8jPzEh6L5</a>

    Quinn Ewers continued to excel at the quarterback position and even showed off his running ability for a first half touchdown.

    Nash @NashTalksTexas

    Quinn Ewers showing off the wheels on this 29 yard TD run!!!<br><br>HORNS 14-3 <a href="https://t.co/Ihl4J1fC9p">pic.twitter.com/Ihl4J1fC9p</a>

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    QB1 with the TD run 🤘 <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a> <a href="https://t.co/M0KG22oCEu">pic.twitter.com/M0KG22oCEu</a>

    Ewers went 18-of-23 for 293 yards and a touchdown in the air to go along with the touchdown on the ground.

    Jonathon Brooks led the day on the ground with 18 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Ja'Tavion Sanders was the Longhorns' top receiver as he had five catches for 110 yards.

    Fans on social media praised Ewers for his quickness and flashy play and lobbied for him to be in the Heisman conversation.

    Texas Football @TexasFootball

    Dual-threat 🤘 <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a> <a href="https://t.co/t3EikQZHIs">pic.twitter.com/t3EikQZHIs</a>

    Ghost of Texas Football @FortyAcreVibes

    Quinn Ewers- <a href="https://t.co/BrQboS3KpS">pic.twitter.com/BrQboS3KpS</a>

    Barstool Longhorn @UTBarstool

    TOUCHDOWN TEXASSS QUINN EWERS IS HIMMMMMMMM

    AM 1300 The Zone @am1300thezone

    That boy can RUN! Quinn Ewers with a 29-yard TD run. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TEXAS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TEXAS</a> now up 14-3 over Baylor.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SicEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SicEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/4cblRh60dR">pic.twitter.com/4cblRh60dR</a>

    Mathias @ImExoticFarmer

    Quinn Ewers is a star, X is a star, Ja'Tavion Sanders is a star, but this Texas OL isn't getting the credit they deserve. Studs, these dudes are fantastic. We're seeing high level NFLers here <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    Ben Nguyen @BenNguyen12

    Quinn ewers him

    Shy Hulud @KevinFoxJr

    Is Quinn Ewers the best Texas QB since Colt McCoy? Who's his competition?

    Mitchell Wilson @Mitchell__88

    Please give this man the heisman already <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a> <a href="https://t.co/fIkYEBNyiv">https://t.co/fIkYEBNyiv</a>

    Fanatic Perspective @Fan_Prspective

    Quinn Ewers being the run game TD merchant was not on my bingo card for the 2023 season.

    Tarik D. LaCour @realscientistic

    This Quinn Ewers guy is pretty good huh?

    Dr. Brandon W. Jones @drjonz84

    Quinn Ewers!!! Yessir!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/xHGWGI67Dj">pic.twitter.com/xHGWGI67Dj</a>

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    Yo...Quinn Ewers kinda has wheels

    Anwar Richardson @AnwarRichardson

    Quinn Ewers has been accurate tonight. Great 51-yard pass to Johntay Cook II

    Austin @appelsauce

    Quinn Ewers just cooked the Baylor secondary on that drive. Sheeeeeeeesh <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> 🤘🏼

    ⚡️Kingdom of Champions ⚡️ @1KingChampion

    QB <a href="https://twitter.com/QuinnEwers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@QuinnEwers</a> has throws 225 passes without interception and now add another passing touchdown to his resume! <a href="https://t.co/hbsRYFdptL">https://t.co/hbsRYFdptL</a>

    In addition to Ewers' excellence, the Texas defense received significant praise as well.

    Darby Brown @darbyjobrown

    This Texas defensive line is the real deal. There are monsters coming at Sawyer Robertson after every snap.

    Hook'em Headlines @HookemHeadlines

    Texas defense looking sturdy tonight! <a href="https://t.co/hzhUzUy6e0">pic.twitter.com/hzhUzUy6e0</a>

    Shehan Jeyarajah @ShehanJeyarajah

    I know the offense gets the attention, but the story of this Texas team is fully the defense. Their closing speed is great and they have DL penetration coming from every which angle. <br><br>My first time seeing them in '23 and that unit fully lives up to the hype.

    The Tunnel Longhorns #3(3) 3-0 0-0 @TheTunnel_Texas

    This Texas defense just ain't fair. And I LOVE IT!

    Bryson Buddahbelly 🤘🏻 @HookEm_Sports

    Texas defense &gt;&gt; your favorite CFB team defense <br><br>Its a fact not up for debate

    Texas Owns Bama (8-2) @Doc_Texas

    The word elite gets thrown around a lot, but this Texas defense is damn elite and proven.

    D @txforever

    The inner peace and confidence that I feel knowing that the Texas Longhorns have a legit defense is indescribable.

    Bryson Buddahbelly 🤘🏻 @HookEm_Sports

    The texas offense clicking at the beginning of the game with this defense we have.. man it could be a long season for the rest of the big12 schools 😎🤘🏻

    Texas is now 4-0 on the season and appear to be the favorite to come out of the Big-12. The Longhorns will return home next week to host Kansas and continue their conference slate.