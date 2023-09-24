Quinn Ewers, Texas Impress Fans With Dominance in Easy Win vs. Baylor

Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns continue to roll as they entered Big-12 play with a bang, cruising to a 38-6 blowout victory over Baylor.

Quinn Ewers continued to excel at the quarterback position and even showed off his running ability for a first half touchdown.

Ewers went 18-of-23 for 293 yards and a touchdown in the air to go along with the touchdown on the ground.

Jonathon Brooks led the day on the ground with 18 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Ja'Tavion Sanders was the Longhorns' top receiver as he had five catches for 110 yards.

Fans on social media praised Ewers for his quickness and flashy play and lobbied for him to be in the Heisman conversation.

In addition to Ewers' excellence, the Texas defense received significant praise as well.