Jimbo Fisher Explains Being on Field for TD in Texas A&M's Win vs. Auburn

Jimbo Fisher Explains Being on Field for TD in Texas A&M's Win vs. AuburnSeptember 23, 2023
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher found himself in an unfamiliar position during the fourth quarter of the Aggies' win over Auburn on Saturday.
In the middle of an ongoing play.
Fisher was caught too far out on the field as the Tigers' Eugene Asante picked up a fumble, and sprinted down the A&M sideline for Auburn's only touchdown of the afternoon. He was the last man standing between Asante and the end zone.
"I thought the play was dead," Fisher said after the game. "I was yelling at somebody else on the side and then the ball's coming back my way. I said, 'Dang, that ain't supposed to happen.'
"I'm lucky I didn't get ran over."
While Fisher's tackling technique may be a little off, the same can't be said for the rest of his squad as the Aggies were fairly impressive in their SEC opener. They had Auburn quarterbacks Payton Thorne, Holden Geriner and Robby Ashford under pressure all afternoon, racking up seven sacks.