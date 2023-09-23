Shedeur Sanders' Heisman Odds Plummet After Deion Sanders, Colorado Lose to Oregon

AP Photo/Amanda Loman

The Colorado Buffaloes were humbled by the Oregon Ducks on Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

Oregon downed Colorado 42-6 to end the Cinderella story and deliver Colorado its first loss of the season and the first of the Deion Sanders era.

From offense to defense and special teams, the entire Colorado roster was outplayed on Saturday.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, perhaps Colorado's most impactful player, completed 22 of 33 passes for 159 yards and one touchdown, and his Heisman Trophy odds took a hit as a result.

Sanders entered Saturday's game with +1800 odds to win the Heisman, according to DraftKings SportsBook. His odds to win the trophy are now +6000 after the blowout loss to Oregon.

Additionally, Colorado's national title odds plummeted. The Buffaloes entered Saturday's game with +11000 odds to claim the national championship, per DraftKings SportsBook. Those odds now sit at +25000.

There's no denying the Colorado program has greatly improved over the last year thanks to the hiring of Sanders as head coach, but Saturday's loss proves it still has plenty of work to do moving forward.