Jordan Travis: Clemson Disrespected Keon Coleman, FSU WRs with Single Coverage

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis knows that he has arguably the best receiving corps in the country on his side.

So, when he saw the Clemson Tigers opted to single-cover some of his best targets in Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, the Second-Team All-ACC selection took it personally as the No. 4 Seminoles came away with a 31-24 overtime win.

"I feel like we were disrespected all day," Travis said postgame. "I mean, you put one-on-one against Johnny Wilson, and Keon Coleman, I feel like you have no respect for either the receivers or the quarterback. I missed a lot of throws early on against one one-on-ones. I wish I could go back and complete them. But man, we stepped up when we needed to. Keon made a big-time play, the offensive line gave me time, and that's just a fade one-on-one. I like my guy every single time."

Even while dealing with a shoulder injury prior to and during the game, Travis made the Tigers pay for that mistake all afternoon, completing 21 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney assured everyone that no disrespect was meant by the team's defensive coverage.

"He can really run, and we thought this gave us the best chance to put pressure on him and not have him sit there and pick us apart," Swinney said. "I think he's an amazing player with a ton of heart. ...He's as good as there is in the country."

Wilson led all receivers with with five catches for 94 yards while Coleman trailed closely behind him with five for 86 and two touchdowns, including the 24-yard touchdown reception in overtime that ultimately won the game for the Seminoles.

"They were trying to get it to me at the end of regulation, but we didn't get the flag we should have got," Coleman said of his second touchdown. "They said we're coming back to you, and they let me do what I do best. J-Trav threw it to me, and that's the game."