    Deion Sanders, Colorado Blasted by Fans for Huge Loss to Oregon Without Travis Hunter

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 23, 2023

    EUGENE, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 23: Head coach Deon Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes walks on the field before their game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
    Tom Hauck/Getty Images

    Murphy's Law reigned supreme for Colorado football on Saturday as the No. 19 Buffaloes fell to the No. 10 Oregon Ducks 42-6.

    Everything went wrong for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, who stormed into Eugene with great confidence after amassing a 3-0 record and surging to No. 19 in the Associated Press poll.

    They'll leave Oregon after a brutal defeat that featured Oregon outscoring Colorado 35-0 in the first half. The Ducks scored more points (35) than the Buffaloes gained yards from scrimmage (23) over the first 30 minutes. Oregon ultimately outgained Colorado 378-23 by intermission.

    Kyle Bonagura @BonaguraESPN

    <a href="https://t.co/Xyaj2rU6RZ">pic.twitter.com/Xyaj2rU6RZ</a>

    Colorado sorely missed wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who has been the team's most valuable player and rightfully earned Heisman Trophy talk. Unfortunately, Hunter suffered a lacerated liver after taking a hit from Colorado State Henry Blackburn last week and will miss at least the next two weeks.

    Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed 28-of-33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score. Wide receiver Troy Franklin was open all day, catching eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Led by Bucky Irving, the running game combined for 240 yards and three scores.

    Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was nothing short of electric and explosive through three weeks, entered the game throwing for 417 yards on average.

    However, he finished Saturday 23-of-33 passing for 159 yards, 63 of which came on a late fourth-quarter touchdown drive capped by a Michael Harrison six-yard TD catch. He was sacked seven times, and the team finished with 40 yards rushing.

    On the bright side, the Buffaloes have tripled their win total from last year in Sanders' first season, and the team still has eight regular season games left. CU has garnered national attention that's transcended sports, and it's clear Sanders is building something great in Boulder after years of bad football.

    But the Buffaloes will have to learn how to deal with adversity now after a disastrous game. Fans and analysts pointed out the tough performance during the blowout.

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Colorado with Travis Hunter vs Colorado without Travis Hunter <a href="https://t.co/jSJG1NCCW4">pic.twitter.com/jSJG1NCCW4</a>

    Josiah Johnson @KingJosiah54

    Colorado punter right now <a href="https://t.co/GMXQ2aMIis">pic.twitter.com/GMXQ2aMIis</a>

    PFF College @PFF_College

    Dan Lanning when he has an opportunity to run up the score on Colorado😂 <a href="https://t.co/pHiT2tAe2w">pic.twitter.com/pHiT2tAe2w</a>

    𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 @Theylovelus

    Colorado bandwagons seeing their linsanity run is over after 3 games <a href="https://t.co/uokPSL70WU">pic.twitter.com/uokPSL70WU</a>

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Colorado is already ahead of schedule winning their first three games, but nobody should've realistically thought they had a shot at beating Oregon today or USC next week. You can root for Prime and still be real about the situation. Both things can be true.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Colorado against Oregon rn 😳 <a href="https://t.co/6yjvIrr6nv">pic.twitter.com/6yjvIrr6nv</a>

    John @iam_johnw

    Yea Colorado might need another year of the transfer portal , Oregon treating them like bishop sycamore <a href="https://t.co/8XXfjcGKNz">pic.twitter.com/8XXfjcGKNz</a>

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    tough first half for all of us lifelong colorado fans since like two weeks ago

    Adam Gorney @adamgorney

    It's not that Colorado is horrible and it's not Deion Sanders is a bad coach.<br><br>Colorado has no offensive line or depth. Their best player has a lacerated liver. They're coming off three emotional wins.<br><br>Colorado will get smoked by Oregon here and USC next and then they'll be OK.

    𝘚𝘵𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘢☆ @Stunna999_

    Colorado had us fooled this isn't competitive at all. <a href="https://t.co/N9kqjUbphF">pic.twitter.com/N9kqjUbphF</a>

    lil duval @lilduval

    We can't be mad at everybody talking shit about Colorado today. We was talking shit last week and they had to deal with it. Now it's our turn. It's sports

    Will Brinson @WillBrinson

    Have seen more Deion Sanders commercials than Colorado has yards and points combined

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Oregon piling on Deion Sanders and Colorado <a href="https://t.co/qONdk9AwPN">pic.twitter.com/qONdk9AwPN</a>

    Pimp Sayless @trewynave

    Deion Sanders and Colorado haters finally getting their chance to pop out today… <a href="https://t.co/l5eOFxj2Ug">pic.twitter.com/l5eOFxj2Ug</a>

    Blake Garman @FrostedBlakes34

    Me watching Deion Sanders and Colorado Vs Oregon <a href="https://t.co/WxKsvYG4HB">pic.twitter.com/WxKsvYG4HB</a>

    Lish @Ms_Unique_86

    There is so much Deion Sanders and Colorado hate right now! Some of y'all couldn't wait for them to have a game like this smh…

    Colorado will look to bounce back next week against reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the fifth-ranked USC Trojans.