Deion Sanders, Colorado Blasted by Fans for Huge Loss to Oregon Without Travis Hunter

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Murphy's Law reigned supreme for Colorado football on Saturday as the No. 19 Buffaloes fell to the No. 10 Oregon Ducks 42-6.

Everything went wrong for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes, who stormed into Eugene with great confidence after amassing a 3-0 record and surging to No. 19 in the Associated Press poll.

They'll leave Oregon after a brutal defeat that featured Oregon outscoring Colorado 35-0 in the first half. The Ducks scored more points (35) than the Buffaloes gained yards from scrimmage (23) over the first 30 minutes. Oregon ultimately outgained Colorado 378-23 by intermission.

Colorado sorely missed wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter, who has been the team's most valuable player and rightfully earned Heisman Trophy talk. Unfortunately, Hunter suffered a lacerated liver after taking a hit from Colorado State Henry Blackburn last week and will miss at least the next two weeks.

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix completed 28-of-33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score. Wide receiver Troy Franklin was open all day, catching eight passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Led by Bucky Irving, the running game combined for 240 yards and three scores.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who was nothing short of electric and explosive through three weeks, entered the game throwing for 417 yards on average.

However, he finished Saturday 23-of-33 passing for 159 yards, 63 of which came on a late fourth-quarter touchdown drive capped by a Michael Harrison six-yard TD catch. He was sacked seven times, and the team finished with 40 yards rushing.

On the bright side, the Buffaloes have tripled their win total from last year in Sanders' first season, and the team still has eight regular season games left. CU has garnered national attention that's transcended sports, and it's clear Sanders is building something great in Boulder after years of bad football.

But the Buffaloes will have to learn how to deal with adversity now after a disastrous game. Fans and analysts pointed out the tough performance during the blowout.