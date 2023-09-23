X

    Bo Nix Outshines Shedeur Sanders, Oregon QB Draws Heisman Hype in Win Over Colorado

    Erin WalshSeptember 23, 2023

    EUGENE, OREGON - SEPTEMBER 23: Quarterback Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks runs for a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Autzen Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)
    Tom Hauck/Getty Images

    The Colorado Buffaloes are no longer undefeated.

    Box Nix and the Oregon Ducks downed Deion Sanders' squad 42-6 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in what was surely a humbling experience for the Buffaloes, which are now 3-1 on the season.

    Colorado's first three wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State proved how far the program has come in just one year, but Saturday's loss to Oregon shows just how far it has to go to be included among college football's elite.

    Nix and the Ducks had mounted a 35-0 lead entering halftime, and the star quarterback finished the game having completed 28 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns against one interception to go along with nine rushing yards and a score on the ground.

    Oregon Football @oregonfootball

    15th rushing TD as a Duck for <a href="https://twitter.com/BoNix10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoNix10</a> 🦆<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/601kv5gmw0">pic.twitter.com/601kv5gmw0</a>

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    💪 <a href="https://twitter.com/oregonfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oregonfootball</a> is having fun out there! <br><br>They go up 28 <a href="https://t.co/fNEHOsr18t">pic.twitter.com/fNEHOsr18t</a>

    Oregon replaced Nix with backup quarterback Ty Thompson with 12:30 remaining in the fourth quarter after having already mounted a 42-0 lead.

    After the win, college football fans were quick to hype up Nix's Heisman Trophy candidacy on X, formerly known as Twitter:

    Manny Bastos @mbastos1

    Nix replacing Sanders on the Heisman watch

    Nick Simon @Nick_JSimon

    Serious Heisman Trophy candidate Bo Nix is something I never envisioned while he was scrambling around at Auburn.

    RedditCFB @RedditCFB

    If Bo Nix wins the Heisman, he should at least send Deion a fruit basket for the free publicity <a href="https://t.co/Ftt6ZXeHKQ">pic.twitter.com/Ftt6ZXeHKQ</a>

    Three Year Letterman @3YearLetterman

    Thanks to Coach Prime for doing the unthinkable - making Bo Nix a Heisman candidate

    Prince Grimes @pgprincej

    I picked Bo Nix to win Heisman before the season but he didn't have to do Colorado like this 😂

    Rett Krome @rkrome2

    Bo Nix really gonna win the Heisman this year, isn't he.

    DeJordan DeGoodhart @GoodhartJordan

    been saying it's a Bo Nix heisman typa season 🤷‍♂️

    RJ Nealon @RNealonsports

    Oregon is putting on a clinic against Colorado. Bo Nix looks fantastic and the Ducks look nearly flawless. He was a Heisman candidate before, but after this performance, his chances will greatly increase. This is fun to watch.

    Ben Stanfield @Ben_Stanfield

    Bo Nix has to be the Heisman front runner today, right?

    Jay Henry @jayhenry79

    Love me some Deion Sanders and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buffs</a> but not today!!! Bo Nix Heisman season continues….. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a>

    Brad Bowlin @BBowlin26

    The Shadeur Sanders vs. Bo Nix for Heisman question has been answered. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goDucks</a>

    Entering Saturday's game, Nix's Heisman Trophy odds were at +2500, according to DraftKings SportsBook. By halftime, his Heisman odds had moved to +1000.

    It's no surprise that Nix, who is in his fifth season playing college football after beginning his career at Auburn, is firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation. However, it's hard to imagine that he'll beat out the likes of USC quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers.

    Nix will look to improve his odds next weekend against Stanford before a matchup against Penix and Washington on Oct. 14.

