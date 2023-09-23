Bo Nix Outshines Shedeur Sanders, Oregon QB Draws Heisman Hype in Win Over Colorado

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are no longer undefeated.

Box Nix and the Oregon Ducks downed Deion Sanders' squad 42-6 on Saturday at Autzen Stadium in what was surely a humbling experience for the Buffaloes, which are now 3-1 on the season.

Colorado's first three wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State proved how far the program has come in just one year, but Saturday's loss to Oregon shows just how far it has to go to be included among college football's elite.

Nix and the Ducks had mounted a 35-0 lead entering halftime, and the star quarterback finished the game having completed 28 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns against one interception to go along with nine rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Oregon replaced Nix with backup quarterback Ty Thompson with 12:30 remaining in the fourth quarter after having already mounted a 42-0 lead.

After the win, college football fans were quick to hype up Nix's Heisman Trophy candidacy on X, formerly known as Twitter:

Entering Saturday's game, Nix's Heisman Trophy odds were at +2500, according to DraftKings SportsBook. By halftime, his Heisman odds had moved to +1000.

It's no surprise that Nix, who is in his fifth season playing college football after beginning his career at Auburn, is firmly in the Heisman Trophy conversation. However, it's hard to imagine that he'll beat out the likes of USC quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers.

Nix will look to improve his odds next weekend against Stanford before a matchup against Penix and Washington on Oct. 14.

