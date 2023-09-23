Oregon's Dan Lanning Calls out Deion Sanders' Colorado: 'They're Fighting for Clicks'

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning was fired up ahead of his team's matchup against Colorado on Saturday, and he made sure to call out the Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes in his pregame speech.

"The Cinderella story is over man. They're fighting for clicks, we're fighting for wins," Lanning said. "There's a difference, right? There's a difference. This game ain't going to be played in Hollywood. It's going to be played on the grass, right? It's going to be played on the grass."

Lanning kept at it with Oregon up 35-0 on Colorado at halftime. Speaking to ABC entering the break, the Ducks head coach offered the following soundbite:

Colorado has taken the college football world by storm since the hiring of Sanders as head coach. The Buffaloes entered Saturday's game against the Ducks with a 3-0 record following wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

The likes of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter have etched their names into the Heisman Trophy conversation in the process, but the general consensus through three weeks was that the Buffs had yet to face a quality opponent.