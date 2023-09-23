Video: Oregon's Mascot Trolls Colorado's Deion Sanders with Cowboy Hat, Sunglasses

Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Oregon Duck trolled Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders by wearing his patented sunglasses and cowboy hat prior to the team's highly anticipated game in Eugene on Saturday.

He also took the opportunity to smash a big clock with the word "Prime" on it in reference to Sanders' "Prime Time" nickname.

There's been no love lost between No. 19 Colorado and No. 10 Oregon in advance of the Ducks' home game against the Buffaloes, as symbolized by the mascot getting in on the action.

CU players notably walked over and raked the O logo on the Autzen Stadium 50-yard line prior to the game.

In August, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had this to say on Colorado's impending exit for the Big 12:

He also made this remark, which was seen as a shot at a Colorado program that has heavily utilized social media and promotional videos since Sanders' arrival:

Lanning did later note his respect for Sanders and the work he's done with the Buffaloes.

"Coach Sanders has done a great job with this team," Lanning said, per Grant Grubbs of On3. "Obviously, they're playing at a high level. It's a completely different team than last year. But again, anything he says or I say, it doesn't have a lot of impact on the game."