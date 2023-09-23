X

    Video: Oregon's Mascot Trolls Colorado's Deion Sanders with Cowboy Hat, Sunglasses

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IISeptember 23, 2023

    EUGENE, OR - SEPTEMBER 02: Oregon Ducks Mascot, Puddles, performs for the crowd during a college football game between the Oregon Ducks and Portland State Vikings on September 2, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Oregon Duck trolled Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders by wearing his patented sunglasses and cowboy hat prior to the team's highly anticipated game in Eugene on Saturday.

    Brian Floyd @BrianMFloyd

    someone is gonna try and fight the duck today <a href="https://t.co/jF8W3LCm5J">pic.twitter.com/jF8W3LCm5J</a>

    He also took the opportunity to smash a big clock with the word "Prime" on it in reference to Sanders' "Prime Time" nickname.

    Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger

    The Oregon duck enters wearing a white cowboy hat and sunglasses. <br><br>Oh my. <a href="https://t.co/oRnw2KTAvF">pic.twitter.com/oRnw2KTAvF</a>

    There's been no love lost between No. 19 Colorado and No. 10 Oregon in advance of the Ducks' home game against the Buffaloes, as symbolized by the mascot getting in on the action.

    CU players notably walked over and raked the O logo on the Autzen Stadium 50-yard line prior to the game.

    Bryson T. Young @blackhawk32698

    Listen I'm not in Oregon's locker room anymore but this is the type of sh*t that fires me up. That O represents a ton of hard work, sacrifice, and success from so many people. Walking over/raking up an opponent's logo shows zero class. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goducks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goducks</a> Enough said. <a href="https://t.co/sdcNOIDPTe">pic.twitter.com/sdcNOIDPTe</a>

    In August, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had this to say on Colorado's impending exit for the Big 12:

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    "Not a big reaction. I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. … Do you remember them winning anything? <br><br>Oregon HC Dan Lanning on his reaction to Colorado leaving the Pac-12 😅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrennaGreene_</a>) <a href="https://t.co/VKCe7M3q5o">pic.twitter.com/VKCe7M3q5o</a>

    He also made this remark, which was seen as a shot at a Colorado program that has heavily utilized social media and promotional videos since Sanders' arrival:

    Geaux Ducks @GeauxDuck

    I love our coach <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a> <a href="https://t.co/3neZ1ISltl">pic.twitter.com/3neZ1ISltl</a>

    Lanning did later note his respect for Sanders and the work he's done with the Buffaloes.

    "Coach Sanders has done a great job with this team," Lanning said, per Grant Grubbs of On3. "Obviously, they're playing at a high level. It's a completely different team than last year. But again, anything he says or I say, it doesn't have a lot of impact on the game."

    Still, it's clear the relationship between the Ducks and Buffaloes isn't entirely copacetic, and that's to be expected with both teams getting off to 3-0 starts and hoping for a Pac-12 title.