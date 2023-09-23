Video: Oregon's Mascot Trolls Colorado's Deion Sanders with Cowboy Hat, Sunglasses

Video: Oregon's Mascot Trolls Colorado's Deion Sanders with Cowboy Hat, SunglassesSeptember 23, 2023
The Oregon Duck trolled Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders by wearing his patented sunglasses and cowboy hat prior to the team's highly anticipated game in Eugene on Saturday.
He also took the opportunity to smash a big clock with the word "Prime" on it in reference to Sanders' "Prime Time" nickname.
There's been no love lost between No. 19 Colorado and No. 10 Oregon in advance of the Ducks' home game against the Buffaloes, as symbolized by the mascot getting in on the action.
CU players notably walked over and raked the O logo on the Autzen Stadium 50-yard line prior to the game.
Bryson T. Young @blackhawk32698
Listen I'm not in Oregon's locker room anymore but this is the type of sh*t that fires me up. That O represents a ton of hard work, sacrifice, and success from so many people. Walking over/raking up an opponent's logo shows zero class. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/goducks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#goducks</a> Enough said. <a href="https://t.co/sdcNOIDPTe">pic.twitter.com/sdcNOIDPTe</a>
In August, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had this to say on Colorado's impending exit for the Big 12:
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
"Not a big reaction. I'm trying to remember what they won to affect this conference. … Do you remember them winning anything? <br><br>Oregon HC Dan Lanning on his reaction to Colorado leaving the Pac-12 😅<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/BrennaGreene_?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrennaGreene_</a>) <a href="https://t.co/VKCe7M3q5o">pic.twitter.com/VKCe7M3q5o</a>
He also made this remark, which was seen as a shot at a Colorado program that has heavily utilized social media and promotional videos since Sanders' arrival:
Lanning did later note his respect for Sanders and the work he's done with the Buffaloes.
"Coach Sanders has done a great job with this team," Lanning said, per Grant Grubbs of On3. "Obviously, they're playing at a high level. It's a completely different team than last year. But again, anything he says or I say, it doesn't have a lot of impact on the game."
Still, it's clear the relationship between the Ducks and Buffaloes isn't entirely copacetic, and that's to be expected with both teams getting off to 3-0 starts and hoping for a Pac-12 title.