Dwight Howard Posts Cryptic Tweet After Rumor Warriors Won't Offer Contract

Free agent center Dwight Howard, who recently worked out for the Golden State Warriors, posted a cryptic tweet one day after a report stated the team would not sign him or any other center prior to training camp.

Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Friday that Howard spoke with and worked out for the Warriors over two days this week. However, the team decided to maintain its roster flexibility and potentially sign a big man after training camp begins or later into the season.

Howard played last season for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League, which is Taiwan's top men's professional basketball league.

Howard, an eight-time All-Star and eight-time All-NBA player, has averaged 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game over his career. He's a three-time Defensive Player of the Year who has also won five rebounding titles.

Howard, who turns 38 in December, last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-22 season, posting 6.2 points on 61.2 percent shooting and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game. He played 60 games, making 27 starts along the way.

The big man could be a useful bench piece for any NBA team looking to bolster its frontcourt, and it's certainly possible that the Warriors or another squad picks him up either later this offseason or during the regular season.