Report: Utah QB Cam Rising out vs. UCLA amid ACL Injury Rehab; Nate Johnson to Start

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Utah won't have start quarterback Cam Rising in the starting lineup for Saturday's Pac-12 showdown against No. 22 UCLA.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, Nate Johnson is expected to get the start with Rising still working his way back from a torn ACL.

Rising did return to practice without limitations earlier this month, but head coach Kyle Whittingham has yet to use his senior star through the first three games of the season.

Thamel did note Rising's availability against the Bruins is uncertain, leaving open the possibility he could get reps at some point in the game.

Whittingham told reporters after Tuesday's practice Rising "looked good" and wasn't limited in his mobility, but they were going to wait before making any final decisions. He also made it clear they wouldn't announce anything publicly.

Rising suffered the injury during Utah's 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 2. He had surgery a short time later and has been rehabbing to get back on the field at some point this season.

Johnson and Bryson Barnes were splitting reps through the first two games of the season, but Johnson got all of the snaps in last week's 31-7 win over Weber State.

A redshirt freshman, Johnson is 22-of-32 for 281 yards and one touchdown through the air. He also has 148 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries as a runner. Barnes has completed just 18 of his 37 attempts for 230 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Rising led the Utes to a 10-4 record and a victory over USC in the Pac-12 Championship Game last season. He set career-highs with 3,034 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and a 64.7 completion percentage in 13 games.

Saturday's game against UCLA is the conference opener for both teams. The Bruins won last year's game, 42-32, at the Rose Bowl.