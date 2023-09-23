Deion Sanders Should Be Offered $166M Colorado Contract, Former CU WR Bloom Says

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

If Deion Sanders wants a new agent, former Colorado wide receiver Jeremy Bloom would volunteer for the job.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Bloom said the Buffaloes should present Coach Prime with a 10-year extension worth $166 million to keep him from potentially leaving for another job.

"You've got to put that in front of him," Bloom explained. "Because right now, the buyout is just too small. Any team can come together, get a bunch of boosters, buy him out and give him some long-term deal."

Sanders signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract when he was hired by Colorado in December 2022. Brian Howell of BuffZone and the Boulder Daily Camera reported details of Deion's buyout if he decided to leave the program:

By comparison, Georgia's Kirby Smart has the largest contract buyout among all college coaches at $91 million. Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is second at $77 million, followed by Michigan State's Mel Tucker ($76 million), LSU's Brian Kelly ($68 million), Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Penn State's James Franklin (both at $68 million).

Per Amanda Christovich of Front Office Sports, Alabama's Nick Saban is the highest-paid college football coach with a salary of $11.7 million per season.

Increasing Sanders' salary to $16.6 million per season would dramatically alter the pay scale for college coaches, but it's hard to argue he wouldn't be worth the investment for Colorado.

The Buffaloes have been the most-talked about team this season because of Sanders' presence and how quickly he's turned the program around. They are 3-0 for the first time since 2020 and already have two more wins than they did all last season (1-11).

Colorado spokesperson Steve Hurlbert told Olivia Doak of the Daily Camera earlier this week that Sanders has been worth $90.55 million in media coverage for the football program since the season started.

ESPN's College Gameday and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff have both aired episodes from Colorado's campus this season.

ESPN noted last week's game between Colorado State and Colorado was the fifth-most watched game for the network on record with an average of 9.3 million viewers, even though the game started at 10 p.m. ET and ended around 2:15 a.m. ET.