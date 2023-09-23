College Football Week 4 Picks: Top Betting Odds for Saturday's Late Games

1 of 3

7:30 p.m. ET, CBS

Penn State has the look of a College Football Playoff contender.

The Nittany Lions improved at quarterback with Drew Allar taking over for Sean Clifford, they have an impressive running back tandem in Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen and a dynamic wide receiver in Keandre Lambert-Smith.

Their defense has not gotten talked about as much as the offensive stars, but it has been equally as impressive.

Penn State is allowing 267.3 total yards per game and it held each of its three opponents to 15 points or fewer.

A dynamic set of offensive playmakers, a tough defense and a raucous home crowd under the lights at Beaver Stadium give the Nittany Lions a few advantages over Iowa.

Iowa's offense comes into Saturday averaging 165 fewer total yards per game than Penn State.

The Hawkeyes do not have the offensive firepower to keep up with Penn State, and their offensive progress could be stunted multiple times by the Nittany Lions defense.