NBA Trade Rumors: Heat's Tyler Herro Linked to Bulls, Hornets, Jazz Amid Lillard Buzz

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro appears to have numerous suitors as the team looks to potentially move on from him in order to acquire Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets are interested in acquiring Herro via trade.

"If Portland ultimately does business with Miami, the Jazz — as well as the Bulls, Hornets and Nets — are considered a team interested in landing Tyler Herro from the Heat, sources said," Fischer wrote. "And there are plenty of executives who'd rather take Miami's best package, if the Heat are so willing, that could include Herro and Nikola Jović to go with Jaquez, Caleb Martin and more."

Herro has been a very solid piece for the Heat, averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists across his four seasons. He has seen improvement and has averaged more than 20 points in each of the last two seasons.

However, the possibility of adding Lillard to a roster that reached the 2023 NBA Finals is simply too good to not consider, and that would render Herro expendable. The Heat do not appear to have a suitable package for the Trail Blazers, so another team is likely needed to get the trade done.

With Herro being an attractive option for several teams, this is a solid step towards getting the deal done. Herro sent a cryptic post on Thursday and appears to be frustrated with the rumors.