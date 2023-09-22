X

NBA

    Heat's Tyler Herro: 'No Friends in This Business' amid Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

    Jack MurraySeptember 22, 2023

    Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is sending a message.

    The 23-year-old guard has been the subject of rumors ever since Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard conveyed his interest in being traded to the team. With this in mind, a recent Instagram story from Herro may have given the public a look into his mindset on the situation.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Tyler Herro's IG story 👀 <a href="https://t.co/OViOPmGQk5">pic.twitter.com/OViOPmGQk5</a>

    Herro's post had the lyrics "ain't no friends in this business" prominently displayed, which could be a reference to the situation.

    Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 67 games for the Heat in 2022-23. He missed the majority of the team's run to the NBA Finals after suffering a hand injury in the first playoff game.

    Still, he has been one of the team's key contributors but the prospect of adding Lillard to this Heat squad is certainly interesting. Lillard is among the top players in the NBA, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists in 58 games for the Trail Blazers in 22-23.

    A package for Lillard could very well contain Herro and in that case, the latter would be going to a much different situation. Portland is coming off of a 33-49 season and appear to be in a rebuilding mode.

