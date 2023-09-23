Jets' Nathaniel Hackett: Cowboys' Micah Parson's Speed Was 'Underestimated' by Team

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Going into their Week 2 matchup, the New York Jets knew Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was an elite talent. But they did underestimate his skill in one area.

Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said the team underestimated Parsons' speed and quickness. As a result, the All-Pro linebacker was able to take advantage of that in the Cowboys' 30-10 victory.

"We even underestimated his speed on the quick game" Hackett said, per Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. "He is spectacular, and somebody you have to look back and say, 'Can you even do that?' We looked back at the tape, corrected it and saw how we can help ourselves out."

It's difficult to imagine underestimating any aspect of Parsons' game at this point, but the linebacker certainly took full advantage. He had four quarterback hits and two sacks in the game while also deflecting a pass and forcing a fumble.

The accolades keep come piling in for Parsons, who has had an excellent start to the year after two sensational seasons to start his career.

In just 35 career games, Parsons has registered 29.5 sacks and made 156 total tackles. He has made the Pro Bowl twice, been named first-team All-Pro twice and looks like a favorite to contend for Defensive Player of the Year this season.

His speed is also documented. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and beat known speedsters Tyreek Hill, Trevon Diggs and Nick Chubb in a race at the 2022 Pro Bowl. Having that speed while possessing a 6'3", 245-lb frame makes him a matchup nightmare for anybody and the Jets were just his latest victim.