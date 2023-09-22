College Football Picks Week 4: Best Favorites to Bet Before Odds Change

1 of 3

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox

UCLA-Utah will be relegated to the third television in most households because of how important the Colorado-Oregon and Ole Miss-Alabama games are to the national conversation.

The winner of Saturday's clash in Salt Lake City will inevitably fly under the radar and not receive the proper attention for its achievement.

Utah is in a prime position to beat another Pac-12 ranked foe at home due to Rising's return.

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham noted all week that Rising has looked good in practice, per KSL's Josh Furlong and ESPN Radio's Ian Fitzsimmons.

The spread would not have moved a point-and-a-half in Utah's favor if Rising is not playing, so we are operating under the assumption that he will be back.

The Utes went 3-0 without Rising and its defense conceded a total of 31 points. None of Utah's opponents reached the 14-point mark.

UCLA's Dante Moore presents the toughest quarterback matchup that Utah has faced so far this season, but the star freshman could be at a disadvantage with this being his first true road game in the Pac-12.

Utah did not lose at home last season, and only the USC Trojans put up over 20 points on its defense in Salt Lake City.

The Utes also have some revenge on their minds after losing by 10 points in Los Angeles last season.