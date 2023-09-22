Heat Must Push for Damian Lillard Trade Before Season amid NBA Rumors

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Damian Lillard really wants to play for the Miami Heat.

So much so that if the seven-time All-Star is traded to any other team in the league, he will immediately request a trade to the Heat, per the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson.

Lillard has been transparent about his desire to play for the Eastern Conference champions as he pursues the NBA title that has eluded him throughout his career. The Heat, conversely, would seemingly love to have him based on the fact that they have offered up trade packages to the Blazers in an attempt to acquire him.

Unimpressed by said offers, the Blazers have yet to accept and as a result, the "will he or won't he" of it all has dragged out. With the season approaching, it is time for the Heat to do what is necessary to get the deal done, massage any feelings with its current crop of players along the way, and focus on winning another world title.

It may be in the process of doing that if Heat guard Tyler Herro's recent social media post is any indication.

Portland would likely want a player of Herro's ability in a package for Lillard and the realization that he would be leaving Miami and the possibility of competing for a title, and heading to a Blazers team that feels further away from one than ever, could very well have been the emphasis for Herro's post.

Lillard, though, is one of the best players in the league. He is an offense juggernaut who is fully capable of taking over entire games and carrying a team to victory. He did it countless times for the Blazers and should he end up in Miami, would be in a situation where there would not be as much pressure solely on his shoulders.

Dame averaged 32.2 points in 36.3 minutes a game, shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 37.1 from beyond the arc, and added 7.3 assists in 2022-23. In Miami, he would have the opportunity to distribute the ball more than he could in Portland because he would have fellow stars like Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry around him.

For the sake of all involved, though, it is a deal that must be completed soon.

The Blazers have recently engaged other teams in trade discussions for Lillard, leaving the Heat on the back burner after failing to receive a package it deemed worthy of the franchise star.

With the latest report from Jackson suggesting Lillard will not play for any other team and, instead, would just request another trade until he ends up in Miami, it all feels very much like a waste of time to even approach other franchises about the possibility of acquiring the 33-year-old.

To avoid any more distractions, frustrations, or hurt feelings, the championship-hungry Heat must engage Portland in conversations, figure out what that team wants in order to bring Lillard to town, and make the most mutually beneficial deal possible.

It will not be easy and as apparently evidenced by Herro's subliminal social media postings, feelings will be hurt, but if there is any chance of the Heat capitalizing on the momentum from a season ago and getting back in title contention, it is a transaction that must be completed sooner, rather than later, so the team can focus on the upcoming campaign.