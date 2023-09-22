Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Blazers Would Like Deal Before Camp for Right Price

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

There hasn't been much urgency from the Portland Trail Blazers to trade star point guard Damian Lillard, but that reportedly could change soon.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald confirmed a report that Portland is hoping to have a deal in place for the right price by the start of training camp on Oct. 3:

Lillard is hoping to be traded to the Miami Heat, but Portland has yet to receive an offer it deemed worthy of sending away its face of the franchise, which has opened the door for other teams to try to acquire the 33-year-old floor general.

Jackson and Anthony Chiang reported on Wednesday that the Blazers' "recent focus has been discussions with other teams, not Miami." However, it was also noted that "If Lillard is traded to a team other than Miami, he is expected to ask to be traded to the Heat."

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups addressed Lillard's status and admitted the unresolved nature of trade negotiations could be a distraction.

"Obviously it's unsettling, it's difficult," Billups told Steve Aschburner of NBA.com. "But for me, all I can do, I'm responsible for giving my best to who we have. I don't know how it's going to play out. There's nothing I can do to control it. But I do know who we have on our team right now and who I've been working with this summer. Who I'm excited about. All I can really do is pour myself into our guys. And see what happens whenever that happens."