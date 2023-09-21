Louisville CFB Players Thanked by Police for Helping Flip Car Over After Crash

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Louisville Cardinals football players received a thank you video from local police on Thursday for coming "to the rescue" and helping to flip an overturned car that was involved in an accident near their home field at L&N Stadium this week.

The video posted by the Louisville Metro Police Department included a clip of at least five Cardinals players flipping the vehicle from the driver's side back onto its wheels:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.