X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Louisville CFB Players Thanked by Police for Helping Flip Car Over After Crash

    Doric SamSeptember 21, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 01: A Louisville football helmet during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on September 1st, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Louisville Cardinals football players received a thank you video from local police on Thursday for coming "to the rescue" and helping to flip an overturned car that was involved in an accident near their home field at L&N Stadium this week.

    The video posted by the Louisville Metro Police Department included a clip of at least five Cardinals players flipping the vehicle from the driver's side back onto its wheels:

    LMPD @LMPD

    UofL football players help during an injury accident. <a href="https://t.co/6wd19IPCZ9">pic.twitter.com/6wd19IPCZ9</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.