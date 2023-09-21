Justin Fields Not Viewed as 'Finger-Pointer' by Bears amid Comments, GM Poles Says

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recently gave his thoughts about the team's struggles thus far, but general manager Ryan Poles says the franchise believes it's constructive.

Fields critiqued the amount of information coaches were giving him during games and that has caused him to "not play like myself." Poles said that the organization does not view this as "finger-pointing".

"No one in our entire building, none of our coaches see Fields as a finger pointer at all," Poles said, per Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Poles elaborated by saying that Fields said where he needs to improve and took responsibility for how he has impacted the team's 0-2 start.

"When I listen to him and that whole deal, the majority of it was like, 'All right, I've gotta create this clarity, I've got to get better,'" Poles said, per Cronin. "I thought he took ownership of everything. He didn't have to say anything about that. Our coaches are like, 'How can we make you better? How can we help you be successful?' And there's always that balance. No one took it personally. We all know we have a hand in our success and we want him to be successful and it takes everyone for him to be successful, including himself. I kinda thought he hit on all of that. It was no shock to anyone."

The start to the season has not been ideal for the Bears. The 0-2 start has included a 38-20 blowout to the Green Bay Packers and a 27-17 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This comes after a 3-14 season in 2022 and a 6-11 record in Fields' rookie season in 2021.

The hope was that Fields would take a major step forward in 2023 and lead the team closer to the postseason. He has thrown for 427 yards through two games with two touchdowns to three interceptions. He has already been sacked 10 times and is now 5-22 in his career as a starter.