Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons



2. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys



3. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars



4. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks



5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions



6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals



7. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles

8. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots



9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans



10. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams



11. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins



12. James Cook, Buffalo Bills



13. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs



14. Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers



15. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles



16. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



17. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders



18. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts



19. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos



20. Breece Hall, New York Jets



Waiver Target: Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans



Derrick Henry is still the top back for the Tennessee Titans, but rookie Tyjae Spears is starting to get some run.



Spears carried eight times for 49 yards in Week 2 while catching two passes. The Titans may look to get him more involved moving forward.



"We'll have to continue to try to find ways to get both those guys the ball," head coach Mike Vrabel said, per John Glennon of Nashville Post. "Tyjae does good stuff and Derrick's always done good stuff."