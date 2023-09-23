Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR

Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPRSeptember 23, 2023
One Week 3 contest is in the books, leaving fantasy managers with a few fewer options for the remainder of the week. Injuries will also play a major role this week, as players like Austin Ekeler, Odell Beckham Jr., Justice Hill, Logan Thomas and DK Metcalf are on injury reports.
The fantasy world has already lost Nick Chubb and J.K. Dobbins for the season.
Below, we'll examine our top remaining options for the flex spot in Week 3. We'll rank our top point-per-reception (PPR) plays at each key position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—and identify a potential waiver wire target for each.
All rankings and picks are based on PPR scoring.
Running Back
1. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
2. Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
3. Travis Etienne Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
4. Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks
5. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals
7. D'Andre Swift, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots
9. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans
10. Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
11. Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
12. James Cook, Buffalo Bills
13. Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers
15. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles
16. Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Brian Robinson Jr., Washington Commanders
18. Zack Moss, Indianapolis Colts
19. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
20. Breece Hall, New York Jets
Waiver Target: Tyjae Spears, Tennessee Titans
Derrick Henry is still the top back for the Tennessee Titans, but rookie Tyjae Spears is starting to get some run.
Spears carried eight times for 49 yards in Week 2 while catching two passes. The Titans may look to get him more involved moving forward.
"We'll have to continue to try to find ways to get both those guys the ball," head coach Mike Vrabel said, per John Glennon of Nashville Post. "Tyjae does good stuff and Derrick's always done good stuff."
Spears may not be worth a play against a very sound Cleveland Browns defense, but now is the perfect time for a grab-and-stash. Spears is rostered in only 22 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues.
Wide Receiver
1. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
2. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills
4. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
5. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
6. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers
7. A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
8. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
9. DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
10. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
11. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
12. Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
13. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars
14. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
15. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
17. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
18. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
20. Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
Wire Target: Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints
For some reason, New Orleans Saints wideout Rashid Shaheed remains available in most leagues. He's rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues but only 26 percent of ESPN leagues.
Shaheed is worth a flier and, for some managers, worth a flex start in Week 3. The second-year receiver has become a prominent piece of the Saints passing attack, and a player to whom Derek Carr will look for the big play.
Through two weeks, Shaheed has caught nine passes on 10 targets for 152 yards and a touchdown. He's had at least four receptions and 63 yards in each contest.
This week, Shaheed will face a Green Bay Packers defense that ranks 17th in passing yards allowed and 15th in yards per pass attempt allowed. His ceiling isn't tremendous, but his floor is high enough to warrant a spot start.
Tight End
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
2. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens
4. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions
7. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
8. Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers
9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots
10. Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
Waiver Target: Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Managers looking to turn the page on a tight end like Darren Waller or Kyle Pitts should consider grabbing Cade Otton of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While Otton hasn't produced an eye-popping stat line just yet, he's become one of Baker Mayfield's most trusted targets. He's caught eight passes on nine targets for 60 yards and is coming off a six-catch, 41-yard game.
Otton could be worth starting this week too, as the Philadelphia Eagles have allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Mayfield will likely face pressure from Philadelphia's vaunted defensive front, and he'll look to outlet options like Otton early and often.
Otton is rostered in only three percent of Yahoo leagues and two percent of ESPN leagues.
*Fantasy roster information and points against from FantasyPros.