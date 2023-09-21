Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: Colts 'Would Settle' for 'Bit Less' Than 1st-round Pick

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Now that the 2023 NFL season has started, the Indianapolis Colts' asking price in a trade for Jonathan Taylor seems to come down slightly.

Per ESPN's Stephen Holder, the Colts would "settle for something a bit less" than a first-round pick for the star running back:

"If Taylor is moved, here's what matters: The Colts want real value from any potential trade. It's why no deal got done in August. They asked for a package of picks amounting to a first-round pick, but the reality is they'd settle for something a bit less. They seem determined to not just give him away and will play hardball, if necessary. Another complicating factor: A team that trades for Taylor will have to weigh whether to sign him to a new deal."

Taylor was given permission by the Colts to seek a trade on Aug. 21 after the team initially declined his request to be moved. Holder noted Indianapolis wanted either a first-round draft pick or package of picks equivalent to a first-rounder to deal the 24-year-old.

There was reportedly interest from multiple teams, with CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reporting the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers were both willing to give Taylor a contract extension that would have made him among the highest-paid running backs in the NFL.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Colts wanted Jaylen Waddle from the Dolphins in exchange for Taylor. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Colts asked the Packers for Christian Watson in their initial talks.

While the Colts are certainly within their right to ask for whatever they want, getting significant draft capital back if a Taylor trade materializes would seem unlikely.

Taylor is in the final season of his rookie deal and would need a new contract from any team willing to give up significant draft capital. He is also unable to play until at least Week 5 as a result of being on the physically unable to perform list after having ankle surgery in the offseason.

It's unclear where things stand between Taylor and the Colts at this point. Their running backs have combined for 113 rushing yards and one touchdown on 34 carries through the first two games this season without him.