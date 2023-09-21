James Harrison Blames NFL Rules for Steelers DB Fitzpatrick's Hit Injuring Nick Chubb

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Former Pittsburgh Steelers star James Harrison thinks NFL rules are the main culprit behind the hit from Steelers defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick that injured Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb on Monday night.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Harrison explained the league has made it so defensive players are more likely to go low for tackles because he's going to get fined if they come in and hit an opponent's head or neck.

"You've made it to where if a guy goes in there and comes in high and hits him in the head, now he's getting fined," Harrison said. "So what do you have to do? You've got guys shooting low now. That's just what you've done made the game into."

In the second quarter of Monday's game between the Steelers and Browns, Chubb took a handoff and was tackled by Fitzpatrick and Cole Holcomb on the play. Fitzpatrick hit Chubb's leg and caused his knee to bend at an awkward angle.

Chubb had to be carted off the field and head coach Kevin Stefanski said after the game his star running back's season was over. He will undergo surgery to repair the injuries he sustained.

There has been debate among former players about whether Fitzpatrick's hit was a dirty play. Former cornerback and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark and former wide receiver Nate Burleson had a back-and-forth exchange on X, formerly known as Twitter, about the situation.

Hall of Famer Warren Sapp said on The Rich Eisen Show that Fitzpatrick was "just tackling" a big-bodied running back. Fitzpatrick wasn't flagged for a penalty on the play.

Chubb previously injured the same leg during his sophomore season at Georgia in 2015. He tore the MCL, PCL, LCL and dislocated his left knee in a game against Tennessee.