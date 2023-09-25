Everything to Know on MLB Playoff 2023 Races, Tiebreakers, Best Matchups, More

10 of 10

Cooper Neill/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Who Will Have Home-Field Advantage?

The team had the highest winning percentage in the regular season will have home-field advantage in the World Series. Atlanta is at the the top of the heap right now, but Baltimore (3.0 GB) and Los Angeles (3.5 GB) are within striking distance.

What Are the Current Odds?

Here's how DraftKings sees the favorites to win the World Series:

Atlanta: +310 Dodgers: +400 Orioles: +650 Rangers: +700 Rays: +950 Phillies: +1300 Astros: +1500 Blue Jays: +1600 Twins: +1800 Brewers: +1900 Mariners: +2000 Diamondbacks: +3500 Marlins: +5000 Cubs: +5500 Reds: +50000 Padres: +60000 Giants: +100000

Matchup Wish List

1. Orioles vs. Atlanta

This would pit the best of the American League against the best of the National League. Isn't that the whole idea?

2. Mariners vs. Anyone

Seriously, whoever. So long as the Mariners are playing in the World Series. It's something they've yet to do in their 47 years of existence, making them the only MLB franchise that's never appeared in the Fall Classic.

3. Rangers vs. Brewers

The Brewers have been around since 1969; the Rangers, since 1961. But while both have made it as far as the Fall Classic, neither has won it.

4. Astros vs. Dodgers

Fans outside of Houston and Los Angeles might be sick of the Astros and Dodgers always being in the championship mix, but it's about time there was a grudge match to settle old scores from 2017.

5. Rays vs. Phillies

Since it was forever ago, the matchup between these two clubs in the 2008 World Series is barely worth mentioning. It's more so on the wish list because both are fun teams to watch.