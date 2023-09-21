B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 3

15 of 16

Key Injuries

The Eagles were short running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) last week, which set the stage for D'Andre Swift's huge game against the Vikings. It isn't Philly's only injury in the backfield, as Boston Scott is in the concussion protocol. The Buccaneers roll into this Monday night affair in good shape, at least where the offensive skill positions are concerned.

Start of the Week

D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: This is, admittedly, a speculative call. The Buccaneers have long been a tough team to run on, and 2023 is no different. But if Gainwell and Scott sit and Swift is looking at 25-30 touches again in Week 3, he has to be in starting lineups. There's just too much upside behind that offensive line.

Sit of the Week

Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900]: White rebounded somewhat from a down Week 1 last week against the Bears, amassing 103 total yards and a touchdown. But there's quite a bit of difference between the Bears defense and an Eagles team allowing just 52 yards per game on the ground.

Sleeper

Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]: Otton isn't a household name at the tight end position, and he has just eight catches for 60 yards on the season. But this call is all about the matchup. It's only been two weeks, but the Eagles have been consistently lit up by TEs this year, allowing the most PPR points in the league to the position.

Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High

What Swift did last week against Minnesota was impressive, with career highs in attempts (28) and rushing yards (175). But he received all of two touches in Week 1 while playing behind Gainwell, and we don't know what the latter's return will do to the depth chart. If ever there was a "sell high," it's Swift after last week's outburst.

