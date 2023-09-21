B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 3

B/R Fantasy Football's Game-by-Game Guide to Winning Week 3September 21, 2023
It took all of two weeks for the 2023 fantasy football season to come off the rails completely.
The No. 1 quarterback after two weeks (Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings) was drafted in most leagues as a backup. The No. 2 running back and No. 2 wide receiver (Kyren Williams and Puka Nacua of the Los Angeles Rams) weren't drafted at all in most leagues. The No. 2 tight end (Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots) was a late-round afterthought.
You know, just like we predicted.
Injuries are taking a toll as well. Rams wideout Cooper Kupp started the season on injured reserve and has been joined by Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a nasty knee injury in Week 2. New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow could also be looking at multi-week absences.
Right now, more than a few fantasy managers are trying their best to keep their teams from imploding. They need help and information about injuries, players to start or sit, sleepers or even guys who are (or should be) on the trade block.
As it happens, that's what we have here: A one-stop shop for everything you need to bring home a victory in Week 3.
Fantasy points allowed data courtesy of My Fantasy League.
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers
Key Injuries
The New York Giants are expected to be without Saquon Barkley for at least Week 3 after the star running back sprained his ankle last week in Arizona. For the 49ers, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is nursing a shoulder injury and has been listed as questionable.
Start of the Week
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900]: The Giants are neither an especially favorable or unfavorable fantasy matchup for wide receivers, but with Aiyuk banged up, Samuel could see an uptick in targets Thursday night.
Sit of the Week
Darren Waller, TE, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: Waller had a decent game last week against the Cardinals, but that 6/76/0 line could be difficult to duplicate against a 49ers defense that allowed the eighth-fewest PPR points to tight ends in 2022.
Sleeper
Isaiah Hodgins, WR, New York Giants [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Hodgins found the end zone for the first time this season against the Cardinals, and if the Giants are going to be able to move the ball at all Thursday night, it's going to have to be through the air.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Trading for an injured player can be a risky proposition, especially when they have a history of durability issues. But if the Barkley manager in your league is 0-2 and wary of the season getting away from them, you may be able to get a first-round talent at a discount.
Stat to Know
152. That's the number of total yards 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is averaging two weeks into the season. There's still a long way to go, but right now it appears fantasy managers who made him the first RB off draft boards over the summer made a wise decision.
Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens
Key Injuries
The Colts could be without rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is in the concussion protocol after taking a shot on his second touchdown run last week. However, it appears that when Jonathan Taylor gets off the PUP List in Week 5, the Colts running back will be ready to return to action. Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. missed part of last week's win over the Bengals with an ankle injury, but Baltimore is hopeful the veteran won't miss any time.
Start of the Week
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: With J.K. Dobbins done for the year due to an Achilles tear, Edwards has taken over as Baltimore's nominal lead running back. Last week, that equated to 10 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Sit of the Week
Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis Colts [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Moss was solid last week against the Houston Texans, carrying the ball 18 times for 88 yards and a touchdown. This week, though, he draws a Ravens run defense allowing less than 70 yards per game on the ground.
Sleeper
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: Provided Beckham is a go this week, he could be set for his best game as a Raven. After two weeks, only three teams have allowed more passing yards per game than the Colts.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Given the news about Taylor, the "sell high" window for Moss may have already closed. But if you can get a decent return for him, or even Baltimore's Edwards, it's worth pursuing. Neither running back's role is especially secure.
Stat to Know
140. The number of receiving yards rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers of the Ravens has through two games. The first-round pick from Boston College hasn't found the end zone yet, but he's averaging 13.5 PPR points per game two weeks into the season. Not bad for a wideout on a run-heavy team.
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns
Key Injuries
The Browns will be without star running back Nick Chubb for the remainder of the season after he tore ligaments in his knee last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland's Amari Cooper (groin, shoulder) and Tennessee's DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) are banged up, although both veteran receivers played through those injuries a week ago.
Additionally, Titans running back Derrick Henry is listed as questionable with a toe issue, but he was on the practice field Wednesday in a limited capacity.
Start of the Week
Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: Despite that groin injury, Cooper caught seven passes for 90 yards against the Steelers. Now the 29-year-old faces a Tennessee Titans defense that led the league in PPR points allowed to wide receivers last season.
Sit of the Week
Jerome Ford, RB, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Ford piled up over 100 yards on 16 carries against the Steelers. But the Titans led the league in run defense last year and rank fourth through two weeks this season, surrendering just 65 yards per game on the ground.
Sleeper
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,200]: With the Cleveland run game in disarray, the Browns may have to lean more heavily on quarterback Deshaun Watson and the passing attack, especially against a Titans team that is much easier to throw on than run on.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
It's probably not going to happen this week, but if Ford has another big game or you can get a decent return for the young back now, selling is a wise move. Outside one long run, the 24-year-old has been mostly bottled up this season, and Kareem Hunt is now back in Cleveland.
Stat to Know
2.7: The average yards per carry the Titans are surrendering on the ground this season. It's not a new development, either. Last year, they gave up an NFL-low 76.9 yards per game and 3.4 yards per tote. You just don't run on the Titans.
Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
Key Injuries
The Atlanta Falcons enter this matchup relatively healthy, but the Detroit Lions have at least two injuries of note.
Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has been labeled "day to day" by head coach Dan Campbell. Running back David Montgomery also did not practice Wednesday due to a thigh injury.
Start of the Week
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: Two weeks into the 2023 season, the Falcons are 22nd in the league in run defense, With Montgomery unlikely to play, this could be Gibbs' coming-out party.
Sit of the Week
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: Frankly, this is a "start 'em if you've got 'em" type of game. But after playing terrible defense in every way imaginable last year, the Lions have allowed just 86 rushing yards per game early in 2023.
Sleeper
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: Two weeks in, Pitts has again been a non-factor in the Falcons offense. But the Lions allowed the fourth-most PPR points to tight ends in 2022, and he is just too talented to spend another entire season on a milk carton...I hope.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Pitts does make an appearance this week in the realm of fantasy relevance, try to find a manager who still believes in the talent and the name, and then get what you can for him. He's been targeted eight times in two games and is mired on an offense that just isn't going to use him consistently.
Stat to Know
57.9: It's the percentage of plays this season where the Falcons have run the ball, easily the highest in the NFL. This old-school approach is working for the team so far, and Bijan Robinson has been as advertised. But trusting Pitts and wide receiver Drake London won't be easy with Atlanta running the ball seven times in every 10 plays.
New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers
Key Injuries
Packers wide receiver Christian Watson and running back Aaron Jones missed the loss to Atlanta last week with hamstring injuries that leave their Week 3 status up in the air. The Saints could also be short-handed Sunday, as running back Jamaal Williams isn't expected to play after suffering a hamstring issue of his own.
Start of the Week
Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,300]: This has the makings of a low-scoring affair between two banged-up offenses. But with Chris Olave likely to draw Jaire Alexander in coverage, that could open things up for Thomas this weekend.
Sit of the Week
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,800]: Doubs had two touchdowns in the season opener, but he only has six catches for 56 yards in two games. Facing Marshon Lattimore in coverage Sunday isn't going to help matters.
Sleeper
Tony Jones, RB, New Orleans Saints [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,500]: Jones found the end zone twice last week in relief of an injured Williams. Two games are a small sample size, but the Packers have struggled stopping the run in 2023, allowing 166.5 rushing yards per game.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If you have the running back depth to have survived Alvin Kamara's suspension, now could be the ideal time to shop him. There are RB-needy fantasy managers all over the place, and his value may never be higher than it is right now. The Saints have not looked good offensively, and the 28-year-old's return isn't going to magically fix that.
Stat to Know
18.5: The number of points the Saints are averaging per game. New Orleans is moving the ball between the 20s, but when it comes time to punch the ball in the end zone, the team is struggling. There's still time to turn that around, but the lack of touchdowns is going to become a problem for fantasy managers if it continues.
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Key Injuries
Fresh off a Week 2 goose egg, Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones is nursing a knee injury. He is "day-to-day," per head coach Doug Pederson, and his Week 3 status is unknown.
Start of the Week
Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,900]: Etienne was held in check last week by the Kansas City Chiefs, but if ever there was a "get right" spot, this would appear to be it. Last year, no team allowed more rushing yards per game than the 170.2 the Texans surrendered, and no team gave up more PPR fantasy points to running backs.
Sit of the Week
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,800]: Etienne wasn't the only Jaguars player held in check last week. But while the RB gets a great Week 3 matchup, Lawrence faces a Texans defense that was last in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks in 2022.
Sleeper
Robert Woods, WR, Houston Texans [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: Woods has quietly been productive over his first two games in Houston, catching 12 passes for 131 yards. That should continue in a game where the Texans will likely be playing from behind.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
If Lawrence does have another down game, this could be a good time to float a few offers for the third-year pro. The talent is there with the signal-caller and so are the weapons. All it takes is an impatient manager sitting at 0-2 to get a QB with top-five fantasy upside at a discount.
Stat to Know
13.49: The number of fantasy points Lawrence has averaged this season—a number that ranks 23rd among quarterbacks. Consider it an object lesson in the dangers of reading too much into a small sample size. There's no reason to think he isn't still the solid QB1 we thought he was before the season, though. He should be fine.
Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Key Injuries
The Miami Dolphins could be down a key offensive weapon Sunday against the Broncos, with Jaylen Waddle in the concussion protocol after taking a shot to the head against the Patriots in Week 2. Reserve running back Salvon Ahmed is nursing a groin injury, but it isn't believed to be serious.
Start of the Week
Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: It's not hard to imagine Denver trying to establish the run in an effort to keep Miami's offense off the field, and the Dolphins defense was gouged for 230 rushing yards by the Chargers in Week 1.
Sit of the Week
Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900] Don't fall for Wilson's 300-plus passing yards and three scores last week. About half of those passing yards and two of the scores came on three long passes, including a Hail Mary.
Sleeper
Braxton Berrios, WR, Miami Dolphins [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: If Waddle can't clear the concussion protocol, Berrios could see an expanded role in the slot for the Dolphins. Denver slot corner Damarri Mathis has been torched with regularity the past two games.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Veteran running back Raheem Mostert had himself a day against the Patriots last week, eclipsing 100 rushing yards and scoring twice. He is a 31-year-old back with an injury history, and Jeff Wilson could return in a couple of weeks. With so many managers desperate for help in the backfield, Mostert is a prime "sell high" candidate.
Stat to Know
462.5: That's the number of yards per game the Dolphins offense has averaged over the first two weeks, which is tops in the NFL. Miami is also averaging 355 passing yards per game (tops in the league) and 30 points per game, which leads the AFC. It doesn't take an abacus to figure out all that yardage and all those points equate to a lot of fantasy production.
Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings
Key Injuries
Running back Austin Ekeler sat out the Chargers' Week 2 loss to the Titans with an ankle injury, and his practice participation (or lack thereof) will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's trip to Minnesota. The Vikings are in better shape ahead of this must-win game with no fantasy-relevant players injured as of this writing.
Start of the Week
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,000]: Williams topped 15 PPR points a week ago, but he's yet to find the end zone in 2023. That mini-dry spell should end this week against a Minnesota defense that doesn't look measurably better than last season's mess.
Sit of the Week
Alexander Mattison, RB Minnesota Vikings [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,800] The Chargers were a favorable fantasy matchup for running backs last season, but with Mattison barely averaging 30 rushing yards per game and less than 3.5 yards per carry, he can't be started with any confidence right now, especially with Cam Akers headed to the Twin Cities.
Sleeper
Gerald Everett, TE, Los Angeles Chargers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: In a game loaded with big names, it's not easy to single out a "sleeper," So we'll go with Everett, if only because for the second year in a row, the Minnesota secondary couldn't cover a bed with a sheet.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Two weeks into the 2023 season, Kirk Cousins of the Vikings is the highest-scoring quarterback in fantasy football. If your squad has another viable weekly starter under center, it's time to start shopping one of them. You don't need Cousins and, say, Tua Tagovailoa. Use one to upgrade another position.
Stat to Know
309: The number of receiving yards Justin Jefferson of the Vikings has two games into the season. He has yet to find the end zone, but he would shatter both the single-season receptions and yardage records at his current pace. He probably isn't going to catch 170 passes or post 2,600 receiving yards, but he has given fantasy managers who drafted him first overall zero reasons to regret it.
New England Patriots at New York Jets
Key Injuries
Both teams head into this AFC East battle in pretty good shape injury-wise, unless you count the Week 1 Achilles tear that ended Aaron Rodgers' first season with the Jets and finished any hope Gang Green had of being more than a mediocre team.
Other than that, though, everything's fine.
Start of the Week
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,100]: Henry has quietly ranked second in fantasy points among tight ends over the first two weeks of the 2023 season, and the Jets gave up the eighth-most PPR points to the position last year.
Sit of the Week
Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: Two weeks in, Bourne has emerged as New England's No. 1 wide receiver. But this week means coverage from Ahmad Gardner and a Jets defense that was dead last in fantasy points allowed to receivers last year.
Sleeper
New York Jets Defense [DraftKings DFS Value: $2,800]: With Zach Wilson under center for the Jets, the Patriots defense will be a popular play this week. But New York has a stout defense of its own, and New England's offense fell back to earth somewhat against the Miami Dolphins.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Yes, Garrett Wilson scored a touchdown last week for the Jets, but he also had just two catches. There isn't going to be an ascension to stardom this year. This is less "sell high" than "sell for any reasonable return you can get," because things aren't going to get better from here.
Stat to Know
40: That's the number of rushing yards Jets running back Dalvin Cook has on 17 carries this year, an average of 2.4 yards per carry. With Breece Hall looking more explosive by the week, Cook's fantasy value is, well, cooked. Unless Hall's on your roster and you want injury insurance, Cook is more a candidate for the waiver wire than starting lineups.
Buffalo Bills at Washington Commanders
Key Injuries
For the Commanders, veteran tight end Logan Thomas remains in the concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Broncos safety Kareem Jackson last week. The visiting Bills roll into the nation's capital with no fantasy-relevant injuries of note.
Start of the Week
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: The Bills aren't a favorable fantasy matchup for most positions. But they were 11th in fantasy points allowed to wide receivers last year and the Commanders will likely be forced to throw the ball in this one.
Sit of the Week
James Cook, RB, Buffalo Bills [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Cook had a big game last week against the Raiders, piling up 159 total yards on 21 touches. The sledding will be harder this week against Washington, which gave up the third-fewest PPR points to RBs last season.
Sleeper
Curtis Samuel, WR, Washington Commanders [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,700]: This is another game where "sleeper" plays are hard to come by, and 10 touches for 92 yards in two games isn't lighting the world on fire. But the Commanders will probably be playing catchup, and that could at least equate to some garbage-time numbers.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson has started the season cold with eight catches on 12 targets for 62 yards. But if you're still a believer in his talent, now is the time to float an offer out there for the 23-year-old, especially if he is held in check by the Bills in Week 3.
Stat to Know
21.5: The number of rushing yards Bills quarterback Josh Allen has averaged per game this season, down 55 percent from a year ago. It's important to note that we're just two games in, but a sizable chunk of his fantasy value in recent years came from his rushing ability. If this decrease holds, he could struggle to justify his lofty cost in drafts this year.
Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
Key Injuries
Panthers quarterback Bryce Young did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury. However, there has been nothing to indicate his availability for Week 3 is in real jeopardy.
Seattle wide receiver DK Metcalf spent some time on the sidelines last week with a rib injury, but he returned to the game and is believed to be good to go for Week 3.
Start of the Week
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,400]: Lockett blew up last week against the Lions, hauling in a pair of touchdown passes. He could continue that roll this week against a Panthers pass defense that gave up the third-most PPR points to wide receivers last year.
Sit of the Week
Adam Thielen, WR, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,900]: Thielen showed up in a big way against the Saints, posting a 7/54/1 stat line with a two-point conversion. But this week's matchup with the Seahawks is a much poorer one fantasy-wise for wideouts.
Sleeper
Hayden Hurst, TE, Carolina Panthers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,800]: After catching a touchdown pass from Bryce Young in Week 1, Hurst pulled a vanishing act in Week 2. But no team surrendered more PPR points to tight ends than the Seahawks last season.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Frankly, Thielen turning back into a pumpkin Sunday could be a good thing in the long run. The veteran wideout was targeted nine times against the Saints and appears to be Young's go-to wide receiver. He can probably be had as a throw-in as part of a larger trade.
Stat to Know
14/134/2: The combined stat lines of Lockett and Metcalf in Week 1. The Seattle passing game disappointed in the season opener, but Geno Smith and Co. got back on track last week against the Lions. In favorable fantasy matchups like this one, the more shares of the Seattle aerial attack you have, the better.
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals
Key Injuries
For the Cowboys, Brandin Cooks (knee) missed last week's blowout win over the Jets, but he's back at practice in a limited fashion and trending toward playing. The Cardinals are banged up defensively, but they are relatively healthy on offense.
Start of the Week
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,600]: Prescott has been sharp over the first two weeks of the season, while the Cardinals defense has, um, not. Two weeks into the season, Arizona is 22nd in pass defense and 23rd in scoring defense. The Dallas offense should roll again.
Sit of the Week
James Conner, RB, Arizona Cardinals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,300]: Conner had a strong game against the Giants in Week 2, topping 100 rushing yards with a touchdown. But the Cowboys allowed the second-fewest PPR points to running backs in 2022 and have been just as stingy this season.
Sleeper
Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: Ferguson has five catches for 22 yards over his first two NFL games. But he scored his first touchdown last week and gets an Arizona Cardinals team in Week 3 that has long been a gravy matchup for tight ends.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
This isn't going to be the week to do it—this game has a high probability of looking like the Cowboys' first two, which is to say "blowout city." But if you can get a good stat line from Conner or Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown, it's a good idea to sell as many shares of the Redbirds as possible. At best, the Arizona offense is going to be inconsistent; at worst, it will just be bad.
Stat to Know
Zero: The number of interceptions Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has after two games in 2023. It's an important number after he tossed 15 picks in just 12 games last year. His numbers haven't been gaudy this season, but he's playing clean football. That should pay off once the Cowboys' level of opposition becomes more formidable and they have to throw more.
Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Key Injuries
The Chicago Bears have enough trouble moving the ball through the air at full strength, but right now they are not. Wide receiver Darnell Mooney is questionable for this week's trip to Kansas City with a knee injury.
For the Chiefs, running back Isiah Pacheco missed practice Wednesday with a hamstring contusion, while wideout Kadarius Toney missed practice with an injured toe.
Start of the Week
Isiah Pacheco, RB, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,400]: Pacheco hasn't exactly been on fire, with 93 rushing yards over the Chiefs' first two games. But the Bears fielded the worst run defense in the NFC a season ago, allowing over 157 yards per game on the ground. He should play this week in a gravy matchup.
Sit of the Week
Khalil Herbert, RB, Chicago Bears [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,100]: The Chiefs aren't great against the run, but the Bears are using a committee attack in the backfield. But chances are they will be trailing by halftime and forced to abandon the run anyway.
Sleeper
Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,400]: Trying to pick which Chiefs receiver will lead the way in a given week can be a maddening exercise, but the Bears can be had through the air. Chicago is 27th in the league against the pass after two games.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
To say things aren't going according to plan for Bears quarterback Justin Fields is an understatement. He's still struggling with consistency as a passer, and his per-game rushing numbers are way down relative to last year's 1,100-yard season. He can probably be had at a reasonable price in a trade, but the question is whether he's worth pursuing.
Stat to Know
45.2: The decrease in rushing yards per game for Fields over the first two games of the season relative to 2022. His passing yards per game are up from 149.5 last year to 213.5 in 2023, but that drop in rushing is killing his fantasy value. He ranks outside the top-20 quarterbacks in fantasy points. It might not be what's best for the Bears, but fantasy managers need the 24-year-old to do more scrambling.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders
Key Injuries
For the Raiders, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers missed Week 2 and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. But the team dodged an even bigger blow when star receiver Davante Adams passed his concussion evaluation.
The Steelers will again be without wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hamstring, IR), but outside that, they will have all their fantasy-relevant players available.
Start of the Week
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,600]: This is the moment of truth for Harris from a fantasy perspective. If he can't get going against a Raiders run defense that was just gashed for over 120 rushing yards by Buffalo's James Cook, then it ain't happening.
Sit of the Week
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,600]: This has a lot less to do with the Raiders defense than it does a Steelers offense that has looked awful through two weeks this year. Only the Cincinnati Bengals are averaging fewer total yards per game.
Sleeper
Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers [DraftKings DFS Value: $4,900]: Warren has been Pittsburgh's most effective running back this season, and the Raiders are 27th in the league in run defense, allowing over 138 yards per game on the ground. Pittsburgh's best chance at winning this game is to have Kenny Pickett do as little as possible.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Last week, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs had the worst game of his career with nine carries for minus-2 yards against the Bills. Assuming he gets on track against a Steelers run defense allowing over 190 yards per game on the ground, it may be time to look for a buyer. The Raiders are a mess in the trenches, so much so that Jacobs will probably struggle against quality defenses.
Stat to Know
9/81/2: That was the stat line for Meyers in Week 1 before Kareem Jackson's cheap shot landed him in the league's concussion protocol. Given Jimmy Garoppolo's preference for throwing the ball underneath, Meyers could be set for a career year if he can stay on the field. If he's active Sunday night, start him; if he isn't, see if a nervous fantasy manager might be looking to move on from him.
Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Key Injuries
The Eagles were short running back Kenneth Gainwell (ribs) last week, which set the stage for D'Andre Swift's huge game against the Vikings. It isn't Philly's only injury in the backfield, as Boston Scott is in the concussion protocol. The Buccaneers roll into this Monday night affair in good shape, at least where the offensive skill positions are concerned.
Start of the Week
D'Andre Swift, RB, Philadelphia Eagles [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,700]: This is, admittedly, a speculative call. The Buccaneers have long been a tough team to run on, and 2023 is no different. But if Gainwell and Scott sit and Swift is looking at 25-30 touches again in Week 3, he has to be in starting lineups. There's just too much upside behind that offensive line.
Sit of the Week
Rachaad White, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,900]: White rebounded somewhat from a down Week 1 last week against the Bears, amassing 103 total yards and a touchdown. But there's quite a bit of difference between the Bears defense and an Eagles team allowing just 52 yards per game on the ground.
Sleeper
Cade Otton, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers [DraftKings DFS Value: $3,100]: Otton isn't a household name at the tight end position, and he has just eight catches for 60 yards on the season. But this call is all about the matchup. It's only been two weeks, but the Eagles have been consistently lit up by TEs this year, allowing the most PPR points in the league to the position.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
What Swift did last week against Minnesota was impressive, with career highs in attempts (28) and rushing yards (175). But he received all of two touches in Week 1 while playing behind Gainwell, and we don't know what the latter's return will do to the depth chart. If ever there was a "sell high," it's Swift after last week's outburst.
Stat to Know
118.5: That's how many receiving yards Mike Evans of the Buccaneers has averaged over the first two weeks of the season—a number that puts him well on pace to become the only player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in his first 10 seasons. This analyst predicted a drop-off in production for Evans playing with Baker Mayfield in 2023; in related news, this analyst was wrong.
Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals
Key Injuries
The most impactful injury in all of fantasy in Week 3 is in the final game of the week. After aggravating his calf injury late in last week's loss to the Ravens, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's availability this week against the Los Angeles Rams is very much in doubt.
L.A. remains without the services of star receiver Cooper Kupp, who won't be eligible to return from injured reserve until Week 5. Outside that, the surprisingly feisty Rams are in good shape entering this contest.
Start of the Week
Kyren Williams, QB, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,500]: Williams has been a revelation this season—only Christian McCaffrey has more PPR points among running backs. Meanwhile, the reeling Bengals have allowed a whopping 192 yards per game on the ground.
Sit of the Week
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals [DraftKings DFS Value: $6,700] Higgins caught a pair of touchdowns last week, but that was with Burrow under center. Add a surprisingly solid Rams secondary to a backup quarterback tossing wormburners, and Higgins becomes a much riskier fantasy play.
Sleeper
Tutu Atwell, WR, Los Angeles Rams [DraftKings DFS Value: $5,200]: Puka Nacua has stolen the headlines, but Atwell has been quietly solid in his own right. Through two games, he ranks just outside the top 15 at the position in PPR points.
Trade Block Buy Low/Sell High
Speaking of Atwell and Nacua, both are players that savvy fantasy managers would at least consider shopping. With Nacua fever sweeping fantasy football, the rookie could net quite the haul, and there's no way he can maintain his frenetic fantasy production once Kupp returns in Week 5.
Stat to Know
35: That's the ridiculous number of times Nacua has been targeted over his first two NFL games. The rookie has been a great story and appears to have been a steal for the Rams. But it's fair to wonder what will happen to this Cinderella story once Kupp comes back.
Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com for details.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on Twitter, @IDPSharks.