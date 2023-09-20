LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr. Had Emergency Surgery to Remove Brain Tumor, Family Says

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. underwent surgery last Friday to remove a "large" brain tumor, his family announced.

"Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle," the family said in a statement Wednesday. "His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers."

Tigers head coach Brian Kelly initially said on Monday that Brooks will be out indefinitely due to a "medical emergency," declining to offer more context beyond that. The fifth-year safety had missed the team's 41-14 victory over Mississippi State.

Brooks transferred to LSU from Arkansas ahead of the 2022 season. He quickly became a key piece in the secondary, starting 13 of 14 games and finishing with 66 tackles, two interceptions and five passes defended.