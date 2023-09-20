Jason Kelce Thinks Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are '100% True'

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

While Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has remained mum on his rumored romance with pop star Taylor Swift, at least one person close to him believes the two of them are indeed an item.

That person is his own brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday that he thinks the two of them dating is no longer just a rumor.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening with Travis' love life and I try to keep his business his business and stay out of that world," Kelce said. "But having said that, things are going great and I think it's all 100 percent true."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Swift and Kelce are "quietly hanging out." Neither one of them has confirmed or denied the rumor.