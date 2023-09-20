X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Jason Kelce Thinks Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are '100% True'

    Doric SamSeptember 20, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 11: (L-R) Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles watch game six of the Eastern Conference Semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on May 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    While Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has remained mum on his rumored romance with pop star Taylor Swift, at least one person close to him believes the two of them are indeed an item.

    That person is his own brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, who told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday that he thinks the two of them dating is no longer just a rumor.

    "It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about what's happening with Travis' love life and I try to keep his business his business and stay out of that world," Kelce said. "But having said that, things are going great and I think it's all 100 percent true."

    SPORTSRADIO 94WIP @SportsRadioWIP

    Jason Kelce confirms Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating 👀 <a href="https://t.co/SvNjXJ9cuL">pic.twitter.com/SvNjXJ9cuL</a>

    Earlier this month, it was reported that Swift and Kelce are "quietly hanging out." Neither one of them has confirmed or denied the rumor.

    Still, that hasn't stopped the outside world from embracing their possible relationship. NFL commentators had some fun this past weekend by referencing her songs when discussing Kelce.

    Jason Kelce Thinks Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Dating Rumors Are '100% True'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon