    Hall of Famer Warren Sapp Targets 2024 to Join Deion Sanders' Colorado Coaching Staff

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 20, 2023

    There may be another Hall of Famer on Deion Sanders' coaching staff at Colorado as soon as next season.

    During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show (15:45 mark), Warren Sapp discussed his desire to join Sanders' staff and help shape the next generation of defensive linemen. "I want to be there next year," he said.

    "When you have a quarterback like Shedeur [Sanders], and if my d-line will go hunt the other quarterback? Our chances of winning just went through the roof," he added.

    Sapp also said Deion Sanders explained to him that joining the Colorado coaching staff would not require an unreasonable time commitment, which was important to the Hall of Famer.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend already joined Sanders on Colorado's campus earlier this year, and he told Eisen that the defensive linemen were anxious to learn from him during his experience.

    There are far worse defensive linemen to learn from, as Sapp was a Super Bowl champion, Defensive Player of the Year, four-time First Team All-Pro selection and seven-time Pro Bowler during his illustrious career.

    And he might be able to add Colorado assistant coach to that resume in the near future.

