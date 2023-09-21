Giants vs. 49ers Picks, Lineup Tips for Daily Fantasy DraftKings for TNF

1 of 3

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The first tip we have here is to remember that this game is coming on a short week, which will impact injured players. Star Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) happens to be one of those players.



According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Barkley is officially out. This will force New York to adjust offensively on a short week against one of the most complete teams in the NFL.



The timing of the game, a tough environment and an even tougher San Francisco defense make it hard to truly trust any Giants in this one. Daniel Jones ($6K) might be enticing after he threw for 321 yards, rushed for 59 yards and had passing and rushing touchdowns in Week 2.



However, Jones isn't likely to find similar success this week, especially without Barkley. The 49ers defense is much better than that of the Arizona Cardinals.



This is precisely why the 49ers D/ST ($4K) is the one to pick for TNF-only games. It's also a very strong option for week-long DFS games.