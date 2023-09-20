3 Jets Trade Targets After Week 2

3 Jets Trade Targets After Week 2September 20, 2023
The New York Jets might be the NFL team with the most questions attached to it after Week 2.
The Jets were given a dose of reality when they were blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.
Head coach Robert Saleh said Zach Wilson is the team's starting quarterback, but if he struggles in the coming weeks, the Jets have to at least see which signal-callers are available on the trade market.
If the commitment to Wilson is real, the Jets may have to add one or two offensive skill position players to help the former first-round pick.
The Jets' offseason acquisitions were built around Aaron Rodgers, and Wilson's lack of connection with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb could make the offense look stagnant for a few more weeks.
Jameis Winston
It seems unfair to judge Wilson off a single start against one of the league's best defenses, but that's exactly what has happened.
Wilson was picked off on three occasions by the Cowboys in Week 2, and if he does not show improvements against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, the Jets could look to the quarterback trade market.
Jameis Winston would be one of the most logical quarterbacks to target because of his lengthy starting experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.
Winston does not have a path to playing time in New Orleans with Derek Carr on top of the depth chart.
Winston could be happy in a supporting role, but if he wants one more shot at being a starter, he could be a good fit for the Jets.
The Jets would have to measure how big of an upgrade they would make from Wilson to Winston, but if their current starter continues to struggle, they at least have to look at the best available signal-callers.
Marquise Brown
If the Jets are committed to Wilson, they need to add more talent around him.
Garrett Wilson is the only Jets wide receiver with more than four catches through two weeks.
Lazard only caught four of his eight targets and Mecole Hardman had a single catch on one target. That is all of the production the Jets have gotten from the wide outs outside of Wilson.
Marquise Brown is the top pass-catcher on the tanking Arizona Cardinals and he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.
The Jets would not have to pay much in return to Arizona for Brown, who started the season with nine catches for 82 yards and a score.
New York needs more competent and explosive wide receivers. Brown fits the type of player the Jets should be after.
A Wilson-Brown wide receiver duo would at least be better than what the Jets currently have, and that could be the difference between a few wins and losses and a potential playoff push.
Gerald Everett
The Los Angeles Chargers might become a team that contenders target on the trade market.
The Chargers started the season with two losses, and if things do not improve, they could look into offloading a veteran player or two.
Gerald Everett is in the last year of his contract, and if the Jets can't land another wide receiver, they could at least look into landing a second strong pass-catcher at tight end.
Tyler Conklin is the only tight end on the roster with targets through the first two weeks. He has six catches on seven targets for 52 yards.
Los Angeles' top wide receivers would be too expensive for the Jets, but Everett could be the right fit because of his expiring contract. The Chargers may be willing to give Donald Parham more playing time if they moved on from Everett.
The Jets can't contend for a playoff spot with their current pass-catching configuration unless a few players step up in the coming weeks.
While Wilson may not be the perfect quarterback, the ideal trade strategy may be to acquire assets around him instead of landing another signal-caller.