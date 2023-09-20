3 Jets Trade Targets After Week 2

1 of 3

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It seems unfair to judge Wilson off a single start against one of the league's best defenses, but that's exactly what has happened.

Wilson was picked off on three occasions by the Cowboys in Week 2, and if he does not show improvements against the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, the Jets could look to the quarterback trade market.

Jameis Winston would be one of the most logical quarterbacks to target because of his lengthy starting experience with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

Winston does not have a path to playing time in New Orleans with Derek Carr on top of the depth chart.

Winston could be happy in a supporting role, but if he wants one more shot at being a starter, he could be a good fit for the Jets.